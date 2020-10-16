Manchester City News Roundup: Kevin De Bruyne injured, David Alaba targeted, and more - 16th October 2020 

Manchester City are seen as the favourites for the English Premier League title alongside Liverpool, but it would be fair to say that Pep Guardiola's side have not had the best of starts to their current campaign.

Having not had a great transfer window, Manchester City will be hoping that manager Guardiola manages to transfer some of his genius to a City side who have not looked at their very best. Despite the signing of two centre-backs in Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias, the defence remains a problem.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill continues to be in overdrive, churning out constant stories about one of the biggest clubs in England. We take a look at some of the news and rumours coming out about the club.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne injured

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne will miss the game against Arsenal tomorrow.

De Bruyne, seen as one of the best midfielders in the world, will miss the next few games according to manager Pep Guardiola, who refused to put a timeline on his return.

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will miss Saturday's match against Arsenal. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 16, 2020

The Belgium international was declared the Premier League Player of the Season last year, after consistently producing excellent performances. In 35 league appearances, the 29-year-old managed 13 goals and provided 20 assists, equalling Thierry Henry's record in the league.

Manchester City competing with Juventus for David Alaba

David Alaba has been linked with Manchester City

David Alaba is a player in demand, with many top European clubs interested in the Austrian.

The 28-year old, who has one year left in his contract with Bayern Munich, is yet to agree a new deal with the club, alerting clubs around the continent. Regarded as one of the best players in the Bundesliga, Alaba will not be short of suitors.

Juventus are in advanced negotiations to sign David Alaba, whose contract expires next summer, according to Sport Mediaset 👀 pic.twitter.com/X92aOGgJz4 — Goal (@goal) October 12, 2020

It has now been suggested that Serie A giants Juventus are competing with Manchester City for the signature of the versatile player. Manchester City manager Guardiola knows him well, having coached him for three seasons during his stint with the Bavarian club.

Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico remains another potential option at left-back for Manchester City.

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde opens up about Manchester City interest

Jules Kounde in action for Sevilla

It was no surprise that Manchester City were after defensive reinforcement in the summer transfer window.

The centre-back was identified as a problem position, with John Stones failing to impress, Eric Garcia refusing to sign a new contract, Nicolas Otamendi allowed to leave and Aymeric Laporte facing injury issues.

Bournemouth's Nathan Ake was signed early in the window, but Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was seen as their main target. However, with a difference in valuation of the player between the two clubs, Manchester City chose to target Benfica's Ruben Dias, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez.

Dias was ultimately signed, but Kounde has opened up about Manchester City's interest.

"I was obviously happy [with City's interest]. It would have been a good opportunity, but I'm in Seville and I'm very happy there."

Kounde is seen as one of the best young centre-backs in La Liga, and has begun the season well.

