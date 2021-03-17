Manchester City prove they are ready to dominate Europe after Monchengladbach blitz

Manchester City are currently enjoying one of their most productive seasons ever. Pep Guardiola’s side are on the verge of winning the Premier League, while a breakthrough win in Europe is looking equally bright.

On Tuesday, the Cityzens made light work of Borussia Monchengladbach to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. After beating the German side 2-0 in the first leg away from home, Manchester City repeated the scoreline in the return fixture.

First-half goals from Kevin De Brunye and Ilkay Gundogan were enough to get the job done, but the hosts could have scored more on the night. In fact, Manchester City created a raft of chances, ending the game with eight shots on target.

This is a team full of amazing talent, and their impressive performances this season have left many of their rivals in England and in Europe trailing in their wake.

Manchester City ready to dominate Europe

Wednesday’s win against Monchengladbach was a huge statement from Manchester City to their European rivals. The Cityzens have now done enough to be considered as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Pep Guardiola has been at the Etihad for five years now but is yet to lead the club past the quarter-final stage. The Spaniard’s failures in Europe have become an albatross on his neck, but things have never looked this optimistic before.

Manchester City have shown they are ready to not just win the Champions League but to dominate Europe. They certainly have the players and the manager to do so.

"Since the first year I arrived, they told me that you have to win the Champions League," Guardiola said after the Monchengladbach game, as quoted by Goal. It is always on our shoulders, but I'm not concerned about that. If you deserve it in football, you go through. If you don't, you don't.”

Indeed, the pressure is mounting on the 50-year-old to lead Manchester City to European success, and the time may just be right for him to achieve it.

Man City conceded after 14 minutes against Porto in their first #UCL game of the season...



⛔ vs Marseille

⛔ vs Olympiakos

⛔ vs Olympiakos

⛔ vs Porto

⛔ vs Marseille

⛔ vs Gladbach

⛔ vs Gladbach



They have not let in a single goal since. 🧱 pic.twitter.com/PpftGklx7I — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 16, 2021

Quadruple dream still on

Guardiola was quick to dismiss talks of winning the quadruple when it was mentioned to him ahead of the second-leg game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, that may not be beyond Manchester City’s reach. The Cityzens need just a couple of wins more to wrap up the Premier League and are also in the final of the Carabao Cup, where they’ll face Tottenham Hotspur.

As if that wasn't enough, Manchester City are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League as well. There is still a long way to go, but City have the required quality to emerge victorious in all the aforementioned competitions.

The Cityzens boast one of the biggest squads in Europe, and their current form suggests they could win the quadruple despite Guardiola trying his best to temper expectations.