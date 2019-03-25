×
Manchester City ready to smash transfer record for Inter star, Juventus move for Chelsea star as Marcelo's alternative and more Serie A news: 25 March 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
News
1.21K   //    25 Mar 2019, 10:00 IST

Marcelo in action for Real Madrid
Marcelo in action for Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Patrick Cutrone's agent denies Torino deal

AC Milan v F91 Dudelange - UEFA Europa League - Group F
AC Milan v F91 Dudelange - UEFA Europa League - Group F

Patrick Cutrone's future at AC Milan is under threat after the arrival of former Genoa sensation Krzysztof Piatek. The Polish striker has slotted seamlessly into Milan's squad so far and has left the 21-year-old with nearly no game time. The Italian starlet's difficult situation has led to several interests including from Serie A rival Torino.

However, the starlet's agent Giovanni Branchini was quick to cool the surrounding speculations.

"Patrick is absolutely focused on Milan, he hopes to be able to give the maximum contribution for qualifying in the Champions League and for the Italian Cup. They are important goals and he is aware of the situation and respects Gattuso's choices and the qualities of his companions, " he said.

"Patrick knows very well that this is a growing season, the competition is still stimulating. Especially when there are great goals on the horizon. Therefore, none of us has ever thought of leaving. All those are false agreement items with other clubs, especially those with Torino. I repeat, not only have we never talked to anyone, but no future contacts are planned ".

Cutrone has been touted as Filippo Inzaghi's heir due to his immense talent. He had given stiff competition to Gonzalo Higuain before the Argentinian opted to join Chelsea. He also saw some brilliant moments as a starter when the former Napoli striker was not available due to health problems.

Unfortunately, the talented star has now been back as a second fiddle again and was played sporadically by Gennaro Gattuso in his last 7 matches.

1 / 3 NEXT
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
