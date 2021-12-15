Manchester City's 8 biggest wins in the Premier League

Manchester City trounced a hapless Leeds United side 7-0 in the Premier League last night. Six players were on target for the champions, including Kevin De Bruyne, who struck a brace.

Pep Guardiola's side were in inspired form, clinically taking their chances to secure a truly emphatic victory.

Suffice to say, it's one of their biggest wins in Premier League history. But where does it rank on their all-time list?

Here we look at City's eight greatest wins in the English top-flight:

#8 Manchester City 6-0 Portsmouth (2008)

Manchester City v Portsmouth - Premier League

Ah, the early days of the Sheikh Mansour takeover! Manchester City didn't remotely boast a squad like they do now, but still managed to rip Portsmouth to shreds.

Inspired by the peerless Robinho, who also got on the scoresheet, the Sky Blues made light work of Mark Hughes' side, netting four times in the second half.

#7 Manchester City 6-0 Tottenham Hotspur (2013)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester City made a rocky start to the 2013/14 season, losing four of their opening 12 league games, yet they had no issues putting six past Tottenham.

Jesus Navas and Sergio Aguero both bagged braces, while an Alvaro Negredo strike was coupled with an own goal from Sandro.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee