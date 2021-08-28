Manchester City’s disappointing week could worsen if they drop points against Arsenal

Manchester City didn’t make the best start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign. But last week’s thumping win over Norwich City saw them return to winning ways.

This weekend, the Cityzens welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium in an enticing early-season clash. It is a fixture that is traditionally regarded as a big game, but the truth is that in recent years, Pep Guardiola’s side has had it far too easy against the Gunners.

City are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Arsenal, with their last defeat in the fixture coming in December 2015.

Disappointing week for Cityzens

While everything seems to be in Manchester City’s favour, the club has had to endure one of the most disappointing weeks in their recent history.

Not only have they been forced to suspend left-back Benjamin Mendy following a rape charge by the police, but Pep Guardiola also hinted this week that he could be taking a break from management after his contract ends.

Even worse, the Cityzens appeared to have been played by Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese forward eventually ended up at Manchester United despite giving City the impression he wanted to move to the Etihad.

Guardiola’s side has already endured enough disappointments this week, so only a win against Arsenal could make up for lost time. Anything else would only further dampen the mood of the Manchester City faithful.

Manchester City are favourites against Arsenal

When you haven’t lost a league game against a team in six years, it certainly helps in boosting your confidence.

That is exactly how Manchester City must be feeling ahead of their clash against Arsenal on Saturday. They are the odds-on favourites, and are simply better than the Gunners in all departments.

The Cityzens are also facing, perhaps, the worst Arsenal team in the last decade, with Mikel Arteta’s side losing both their opening two league matches. But this is football, and results are never guaranteed. Nevertheless, it would be a huge upset if the Gunners manage to return from the Etihad with three points.

