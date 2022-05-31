Manchester City star open to joining Barcelona - Reports

Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva is prepared to swap the Cityzens for Barcelona this summer, according to reliable journalist Gerard Romero.

There were suggestions that Silva was keen to move away from the Etihad Stadium last summer. The Portugal international later revealed unhappiness with life in England as the reason for his desire to leave the club.

However, Silva went on to play an important role in Manchester City's Premier League triumph in the recently-concluded season. The attacker made 50 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.

The 2021-22 campaign was largely a successful one for the 27-year-old. However, he still does not appear to be happy with his time in England if reports coming from Spain are to be believed.

According to Romero [via Barca Universal], Silva is ready to put an end to his five-year association with Manchester City this summer. It is also said that he would be open to joining Barcelona ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @gerardromero Bernardo Silva wants to sign for Barcelona, but it all depends on the economic situation. It would only be possible with the sale of Frenkie de Jong. Bernardo Silva wants to sign for Barcelona, but it all depends on the economic situation. It would only be possible with the sale of Frenkie de Jong.— @gerardromero https://t.co/pw9FuLugbm

However, the attacker has a contract with Pep Guardiola's side until the end of the 2024-25 season. It would thus take a huge bid to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium, as per the report.

Given Barcelona's current economic conditions, Silva could be an unattainable target for them. According to the aforementioned source, any move for the Portuguese would depend on Frenkie de Jong's sale.

Selling the Netherlands international would boost Blaugrana's funds and free up space on their wage bill. It now remains to be seen if they will cash in on De Jong to land Silva from Manchester City this summer.

Barcelona star De Jong has been linked with Manchester United

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou ahead of the summer. Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the Dutch midfielder in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have brought in former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to take charge of the club ahead of the 2022-23 season. They are also keen to reunite the 52-year-old with De Jong at Old Trafford.

GOAL @goal Manchester United have told Frenkie de Jong to hurry up and decide if he is open to joining the club, according to Sport Manchester United have told Frenkie de Jong to hurry up and decide if he is open to joining the club, according to Sport 😅 https://t.co/R2aCzYyf1F

According to reports, Manchester United are even prepared to make the midfielder the highest-paid player in their team. De Jong is said to be keen to stay at Camp Nou, but Barcelona could be forced to sell him due to their financial situation.

