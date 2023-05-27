Manchester City superstar will fight to secure Barcelona transfer after falling out of favor under Pep Guardiola: Reports

A turbulent storm is brewing in Manchester City as their standout right back prepares for a dramatic fight to secure a shift to Barcelona. This follows an unfortunate falling out at the Etihad with manager Pep Guardiola, as per the latest reports.

As Barca shapes up their strategy for the forthcoming summer transfer season, it appears that Xavi Hernandez has expressed his desire for the club to secure a top-notch right back. Consequently, the hunt is on for a suitable player to bolster this crucial position.

Emerging as a top contender in this quest is none other than Joao Cancelo. This accomplished Portuguese international currently finds himself in a loan stint at Bayern Munich. His move to the German powerhouse followed a disappointing squabble with Guardiola back at Manchester City's home turf, the Etihad Stadium.

Interestingly, the Bavarian titans hold a purchasing option for a hefty €70 million. However, it appears they are not keen on exercising this part of the deal. Coupled with the mounting speculation that Cancelo is unlikely to regain his footing in Guardiola's strategic playbook at Man City, it seems an exit this summer is an all but foregone conclusion.

SPORT (via Barca Universal) has gone on record stating that the former Juventus and Valencia right-back is gearing up to go toe-to-toe to secure a Barcelona ticket. The Blaugrana, in turn, see Cancelo as a promising prospect, as long as his ticket to the club comes via a loan deal from the reigning Premier League Champions.

Barca intends to leverage their close ties with Jorge Mendes, Cancelo's agent, to pave the way for a smooth loan deal come summer. And it seems Cancelo, eager to don the Blaugrana jersey, is ready and willing to fight tooth and nail to join his potential teammates at Camp Nou.

However, the report suggests a stumbling block. Manchester City are reportedly hesitant to greenlight another loan exit for their Portuguese ace. Their preference instead lies in striking a permanent deal for a tidy sum of €40 million.

Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona could be a golden goose for the Catalan giants

Barcelona could hit the jackpot with the triumphant return of Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Sport journalist David Bernabeu Reverter (via Football Transfers) has shared insights from an internal study Barca conducted to estimate the commercial windfall Messi's return could generate.

The eye-popping figure? A staggering €230 million per year, directly attributable to the legendary Argentine. Messi's contract with PSG is on its last legs, set to expire at the season's end. The consensus in football circles is that he'll make a no-cost exit as early as next month. Yet, while Barcelona could reap a financial harvest from his return, they are not the only suitors in the game.

Messi has been firmly in the crosshairs of Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabian club has reportedly been in negotiation talks with Messi for several weeks, attempting to lure him into their fold on a free transfer. Rumors abound that Al-Hilal has dangled a mind-boggling contract worth €400 million per year before Messi.

Poll : 0 votes