Manchester City: Three possible replacements for Sergio Aguero in the future

Sergio Aguero has been Premier League's most consistent striker for majority of City's success.

Sergio Aguero has been the heart of the Manchester City side alongside David Silva and Vincent Kompany for quite some time now. With Kompany having already left the club and Silva announcing his departure at the end of the season, Aguero too will have to hang up his City jersey and move on sometime in the near future.

The forward is 31 years old now, and has been at the peak of his career for the past 3 seasons. But age will get to him soon, and soon the goals tally will drop resulting in City finding a replacement for the Argentine.

It will probably be one of the toughest tasks to replace Aguero who has netted 170 times in the Premier League for City along with 51 assists to his name. In addition to his astonishing Premier League record, he has also scored 67 goals in the Champions League.

As a matter of fact, Manchester City was not the club where he tasted success for the first time. Aguero has also scored 100 goals and set up 46 assists in his tenure with Atletico Madrid where he won Europa League and UEFA Super Cup. He joined City in 2011.

As the striker almost hits the age beyond his peak, there is no doubt Manchester City will soon be planning to bring in some probable replacement who can be groomed under the Argentine's guidance until his departure.

Today we take a look at the top 3 strikers in the world right now, who are capable of filling his shoes in the blue half of Manchester.

#3 Joao Felix

Joao Felix - Atletico's new number 7.

First up on our list is the striker who has been deemed to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal - Joao Felix.

The 19 year old striker recently completed his move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in a whopping €126 million deal which came in the backdrop of Antoine Griezmann leaving the Spanish capital to join FC Barcelona.

In such a young age, Felix has already 35 goals in his career of 90 club matches, and has set up 18 assists in the process. He debuted for the Portuguese national team on 5th June 2019 but failed to get on the score-sheet. Felix has 4 goals in 10 matches for the Portuguese U21 side.

Atletico paying such a huge fee for a 19 year old and handing him the coveted number 7 shirt only signifies the potential Joao Felix and it might be on show in the La Liga this season as he is a regular starter for the Atletico squad.

The Portuguese striker might just be a great signing in a couple of years if City are to break their bank and chase him as a replacement for Aguero.

Also, Premier League has got a history of strikers arriving from Atletico Madrid and lighting up the league with their goals week in week out - Fernando Torres, Sergio Aguero and Diego Costa to name a few.

Joao Felix will be a proper switch for Aguero, but City will have to spend an entire summer or winter transfer budget to get their man in a couple of seasons.

