×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Antoine Griezmann picks his favourites to win the Champions League this season

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
299   //    07 Nov 2018, 14:30 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A
Club Atletico de Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A

What's the story?

France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has named reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as the top favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

In case you didn't know...

Greizmann has been doing well following France's World Cup win, having recently netted a goal in his side's Champions League win over German giants Borossia Dortmund.

Atletico Madrid went head-to-head with the Bundesliga side in a game that saw the French win 2-0.

Saul Niguez opened the bank for the La Liga side in the 33rd minute before Griezmann netted the second goal of the game and his third of the season to seal a much-needed win.

The victory means Atletico stand level with Dortmund on points in the Champions League Group A but still sit at second place on goal difference.

The heart of the matter

Prior to his team's Champions League clash on Tuesday, Griezmann spoke to Kicker (via Marca) about his Ballon d'Or dreams and his favourites to win Europe's top competition.

Speaking about who could win the UCL, the Frenchman said, "For me, Manchester City are the leading favourite because they have Guardiola as the coach. Then come Juventus and Barcelona because they have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. And then I see us [Atletico Madrid]."

The 27-year-old also spoke about his Ballon d'Or ambitions saying, "I didn't understand it, but we don't decide and other FIFA people do, so it's complicated. It seemed a shame to me. For me, a prize like this would have been an important distinction."

He added, "It would have been compensation for the difficult moments I went through far away from my family when I was 13, 14 or 15. It wouldn't be a prize only for me, but also for my parents and siblings. It would be a reward for all the effort and all the separation."

What's next?

Both the Champions League Group A toppers need a point from their next group game to qualify for the knockout stage. Atletico Madrid will next host Monaco on November 28.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Antoine Griezmann
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid could win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 3 teams which can become European...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Borussia Dortmund vs...
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Matchday 2B of the 2018/2019...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann deserves the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European...
RELATED STORY
Contradicting Fifa Men's Player of the Year 2017-18 nominees
RELATED STORY
5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
FT MON CLU
0 - 4
 Monaco vs Brugge
FT CRV LIV
2 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
FT ATL BOR
2 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
FT TOT PSV
2 - 1
 Tottenham vs PSV
FT INT BAR
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Barcelona
FT NAP PSG
1 - 1
 Napoli vs PSG
FT POR LOK
4 - 1
 Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT SCH GAL
2 - 0
 Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
Today CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
Today VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
Tomorrow OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tomorrow VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
Tomorrow BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us