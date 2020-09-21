Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Attacking midfielder announces he is moving to City, Sporting director confirms bid for defender and more - 21st September 2020

Manchester City start their Premier League campaign with a tricky fixture against Wolves. The Sky Blues will look to add to their squad ahead of the new season with a reported bid for Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 21st September 2020.

Attacking midfielder Josh Adam confirms he is moving to Manchester City

Celtic youngster Josh Adam has confirmed via his personal Instagram account that he is moving to Manchester City. The 16-year-old, considered one of the best in his age group at the Parkhead academy, had moved to Manchester to compete in an established youth league (Scotland doesn't have a formal youth league).

City have invested heavily in their academy in the recent past with the likes of Eric Garcia and Phil Foden breaking into the first team at the Etihad. Adam is likely to join up with Manchester City's U18 squad for the new season.

Manchester City to allow Eric Garcia to leave for €18 million

Manchester City will allow Eric Garcia to leave for a fee of €18 million to Barcelona, according to TeamTalk. The central defender has refused to sign a new contract with the Manchester giants and has expressed his interest in making a move back to boyhood club Barcelona.

The 19-year-old broke into the City first team last season with Pep Guardiola trusting the youngster in big games, including the quarter-final loss to Lyon. Manchester City are likely to secure the signing of a right-sided central defender this window.

Sevilla confirm Manchester City offer for Jules Kounde

Sevilla's sporting director Monchi has confirmed of Manchester City's bid for central defender Jules Kounde. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Monchi says the Spanish side have rejected the bid for the central defender, but will consider if an improved bid comes from the Premier League side.

It is true that in recent days we have received the interest of a club for Jules. That club has transmitted an offer to us, which has been valued by the management committee and has been rejected. If they were to make an offer we would listen to them again and we would respond to them again.

Since I don’t know if they will come back or not, we don’t have a schedule made either. It is not something that worries us, because knowing how Koundé is, it’s sure that he is thinking more about Lewandowski, Müller, Sané and Gnabry than in other things.

The above statement was made in reference to Sevilla's Super Cup game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Sporting director also denied rumours of Kounde having agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

I doubt very much that Koundé has reached an agreement with City, because he has a deal with Sevilla. No, no, I’m telling you that Koundé has not reached any agreement with Manchester City.