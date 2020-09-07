Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Top target's agent in Manchester, Cityzens closing in on 'Mini Messi', and more — 7th September, 2020

Pep Guardiola's summer business at Manchester City got off to a flying start with the early acquisitions of Ferran Torres of Valencia and Nathan Ake of Bournemouth. After a long, drawn-out saga involving six-time Ballon d'Or winner Leo Messi, it was revealed that he is set to stay at Barcelona for another season as opposed to move to Manchester City.

With the Cityzens linked with a host of ins and outs this window, here, we take a look at the latest Machester City transfer stories.

Top target's agent in Manchester ahead of crucial week

Manchester City have been in talks for top target Kalidou Koulibaly for some time now, but there has been no breakthrough in negotiations. However, Corriere Dello Sport [via SportsWitness] now report that the Napoli star's agent, Fati Ramadani, was in Manchester over the weekend in order to facilitate a transfer for his high-profile client.

The Partonopei have set a €70m price tag for their Senegalese star, a figure that they are not willing to negotiate over any further. Manchester City are expected to pay the full amount should they land the defender. The report adds that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' now knows that Paris Saint-Germain would eventually still be ready to sit around a table to have a chat' about the availability of Koulibaly.

Manchester City defender on his way out of the club

Reports from Germany claim that Spanish defender Angelino is set to depart the club for another season on loan at RB Leipzig. The full-back saw a successful spell with the Red Bull-powered giants and helped them reach their first-ever semi-final in the UEFA Champions League.

German outlet Kicker [via Transfermarkt] claim that Angelino is headed back to Leipzig on a loan deal with an obligation to purchase at the end of the deal. The Germans are expected to spend a total of €20m on the entire operation that would see the former PSV Eindhoven star move to the Bundesliga on a permanent basis. Angelino was also linked with a move to Barcelona ahead of this move.

Manchester City ramp up chase for 'mini Messi'

Estudiantes wonderkid Sarmiento (R) in action

Manchester City are reportedly stepping up talks to sign Argentine starlet Dario Sarmiento from Estudiantes. The 17-year-old has had some brilliant displays in the Argentine top-flight, with a variety of his attributes and sheer talent earning himself comparisons with Leo Messi.

Former La Albiceleste boss Alejandro Sabella, who was involved in making Messi the Argentine skipper, was reportedly heavily impressed by the teenager. Speaking on his interaction with the coach, Sarmiento explained;

"He [Alejandro Sabella] came and asked me if I was Sarmiento, I said yes and he knelt down. He said I was going to be a star, but I need to be calm and live in the present."

Any deal could possibly see him remain at Estudiantes for another year before making a leap to the Premier League.

