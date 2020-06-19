Manchester City vs. Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester City play host to Burnley in a Premier League encounter this Monday. Can Pep Guardiola's men win their second match in a row?

City defeated Arsenal on Thursday while Burnley will be playing their first game since the league's restart.

Will Manchester City follow up their win over Arsenal by defeating Burnley on Monday?

After defeating Arsenal in one of the first matches back following the Premier League’s suspension, Manchester City play host to Burnley on Monday night.

Pep Guardiola’s team took a while to get rolling in that Arsenal game. But once they found their groove, they quickly appeared to be back to their best.

But can Burnley – who haven’t lost a game since January 11th – find a way to take anything from the Etihad? It won’t be easy, that’s for sure.

Manchester City vs. Burnley Head-to-Head

These two sides last met on December 3rd, and to say things didn’t go well for Burnley would be an understatement. Sean Dyche’s side were swept away at Turf Moor, losing 1-4 after scoring a consolation goal in the 89th minute.

The Clarets have historically struggled against City, too, losing to them on 48 occasions and only beating them on 29. 25 matches between the two sides have finished in draws.

Burnley’s last win over City came back in March 2015, and since Pep Guardiola’s arrival in Manchester, the Clarets have been put to the sword on eight occasions.

In terms of recent form though, Burnley have not been beaten since early January, putting together an undefeated run of seven Premier League games. They most recently held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw, while City’s win over Arsenal was their fourth win in their last six matches.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Burnley form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Manchester City vs. Burnley Team News

Young defender Eric Garcia will almost certainly be absent for City in this game. He was knocked out inadvertently by his goalkeeper Ederson during City’s win over Arsenal and likely suffered a concussion.

Outside of that, Pep Guardiola’s side should be at full strength, although he may rotate some of his key players.

Injured: Eric Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sean Dyche meanwhile will be unable to call upon two of his strikers for his side’s trip to the Etihad. Both Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes are on the shelf, Wood with an Achilles injury and Barnes due to complications following a hernia operation.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also out with a calf complaint.

Injured: Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs. Burnley Predicted XI

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Burnley predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez

Manchester City vs. Burnley Prediction

Burnley are a tough side to break down, but it’s hard to look past City in this one. The fact that they’ve already played once following the league’s restart should mean that their players are more match-sharp. And the depth of their squad means that Pep Guardiola can simply replace one world-class player with another to avoid any issues with fatigue.

Worryingly for Sean Dyche, his side have capitulated against the Premier League’s big boys on numerous occasions this season. And without his two best goalscorers, it’s hard to see the Clarets having any success here.

Overall, this could be a heavy win for Guardiola’s men.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Burnley