Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The Premier League features a clash between two massive sides this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Blues eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The home side slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of PSG in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight historical edge over Manchester City and have won 71 out of the 179 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 67 victories.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 defeat at home in May 2021.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 16 matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in seven of these games.

After a run of only one victory in nine matches in the Premier League since the start of November last year, Manchester City have won three of their last four matches in the competition.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Manchester City have shown signs of resurgence in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to get back into the title race. The Cityzens were outplayed by PSG in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chelsea have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Chelsea

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

