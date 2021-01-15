Manchester City vs Crystal Palace  prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with an important match this weekend as Manchester City host a feisty Crystal Palace outfit at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Manchester City have been a resurgent force this season and will want to win this game.

Crystal Palace are in 13th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have been largely inconsistent this season. The Eagles held Arsenal to an impressive 0-0 stalemate during the week and will want to put in a similar performance over the weekend.

With Manchester United and Liverpool locking horns this weekend, Manchester City can potentially make significant progress with their title bid on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side edged Brighton to a narrow 1-0 victory against Brighton in its previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Manchester City have an excellent record against Crystal Palace and have won 33 games out of a total of 63 matches played between the two sides. Crystal Palace have managed only 16 victories against Manchester City and have plenty of ground to cover this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Crystal Palace put in a resilient performance on the day and will want to pull off a similar result in this match.

Manchester City form guide in the Premier League: W-W-W-W-D

Crystal Palace form guide in the Premier League: D-W-D-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Lille vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Team News

Manchester City have a strong team

Manchester City

Manchester City have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, and Eric Garcia this weekend. Phil Foden has been excellent in recent weeks and is likely to get the nod against Crystal Palace.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace have a depleted squad

Crystal Palace

Advertisement

Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, and Mamadou Sakho are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Manchester City. Roy Hodgson is unlikely to make drastic changes to his starting combination for this match.

Injured: Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Gabriel Jesus

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; Andros Townsend, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester City have one of the best squads in England at the moment and will want to make a statement in this fixture. The Cityzens have found their feet in the Premier League this season and will want to build on their momentum this month.

Advertisement

Crystal Palace are known for their tenacity and the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke can potentially trouble Pep Guardiola's side this weekend. Manchester City have a host of talented players in their ranks, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace

Also Read: Lyon vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21