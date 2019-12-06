Manchester City vs Manchester United: Combined XI | Premier League 2019-20



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola

It's a fresh instalment of the age-old rivalry that is the Manchester derby, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United team brave the harrowing journey across town to take on a Manchester City side currently in a bloody scramble at the top of the Premier League table.

The Old Trafford outfit will turn up as the underdogs in the encounter this weekend, however, it wasn't always the case. Man Utd has seen a drop in on-field fortunes this decade, while the foreign-owned Man City team has seen an upsurge in performance and the contents of their trophy room.

It certainly will be an interesting clash, as Pep Guardiola's side have fallen short a couple of times this season already, and find themselves playing catchup to Liverpool. The Red Devils, on the other hand, seems to find an extra spring in their step whenever they take on members of the Premier League top 6, as Jose Mourinho and his team found out midweek.

Solskjaer's side go into this encounter brimming with confidence, while the Cityzens will be looking to bag all three points if they are to stay on the trail of Liverpool. In this article, we list a few players from each team in a combined starting XI. (4-3-2-1)

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Ederson Moraes in action for Manchester City

Ederson hasn't had a very blissful season so far, as he has had to contend with a very generous Manchester City defence. A grievous injury to Aymeric Laporte at the start of the campaign has seen the Brazillian partnered up with a plethora of defensive pairings, and the City rearguard has conceded goals time and again, leading to a slip behind Liverpool in the title race.

The Brazillian has been having a torrid time, but Manchester United's David de Gea hasn't been fairing better, as the City shot-stopper has conceded fewer goals (14) and has had more clean sheets (5).

Fullbacks: Aaron Wan-Bissaka & Benjamin Mendy

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Our flank guardians will be Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Benjamin Mendy, a combination of defensive solidity and attacking verve. The Manchester United man has been accused severally of not having attacking impetus, however, the young Englishman sure packs a punch defensively and his well-timed tackles are a thing of beauty.

Mendy hasn't had much luck with staying out of the City treatment room, but he's fighting fit now and should lineup for Guardiola's team on Saturday. The Frenchman is decent during defensive phases and is one of the very best fullbacks in the world when going forward.

