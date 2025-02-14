Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester City are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The Magpies defeated Birmingham City by a 3-2 margin in the FA Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight historical edge over Newcastle United and have won 78 out of the 193 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 73 victories.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 34 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in 2019.

Newcastle United have lost their last 15 matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in their last five such games.

Manchester City have found the back of the net in each of their last 32 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Ad

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal but have largely flattered to deceive so far this season. The Cityzens have plenty of work to do for the remainder of the season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

Newcastle United can pull off an upset on their day and have managed to hit their stride over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback