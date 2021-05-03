Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of crucial semi-final fixtures this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City lock horns at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have exceptional players in their ranks and have a point to prove in Europe's premier competition this month.

Manchester City are mere inches away from yet another Premier League title and may well win the league crown next weekend. Pep Guardiola has not won the UEFA Champions League in a decade, however, and has a fair few demons to exorcise on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are embroiled in an intriguing battle with Lille for the Ligue 1 title and have been a few notches below their best this season. The French champions can be a devastating force on their day and will need to be at their best against a strong Manchester City outfit.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a surprisingly impressive record against Paris Saint-Germain and have won two out of four games played between the two teams. Paris Saint-Germain have never defeated the Cityzens in an official fixture and will need to step up this week.

The first leg between the two teams last week witnessed a stunning second-half comeback from Manchester City and ended in a 2-1 victory for the English side. Paris Saint-Germain seemed shell-shocked for parts of the game and will need to put in a much better performance on Tuesday.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Manchester City have a strong squad

Manchester City

For several recoveries in recent weeks, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Cityzens rested several big names against Crystal Palace over the weekend and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are set to find themselves back in the line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain have a few concerns

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe's fitness is a massive source of concern for the Parisians at the moment with the Frenchman missing a few training sessions over the weekend. Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the first leg and remains suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: Idrissa Gueye

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Neymar; Mauro Icardi

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Manchester City have transitioned into a unique juggernaut under Pep Guardiola this season and are likely to persist with their midfield-heavy formation in this fixture. The Cityzens are well-set to dominate possession in their own backyard but will have to be wary of Paris Saint-Germain's dangerous counters.

With the likes of Neymar and Mauro Icardi in their ranks, Paris Saint-Germain can run riot on their day and become a virtually unstoppable force. Manchester City have generational talents of their own, however, and may well hold out to progress to the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in their history this week.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

