Manchester City vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd November 2022

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Andalusian outfit suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The Cityzens edged Leicester City to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester City vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a flawless record against Sevilla and have won all the three matches that have been played between the two teams so far in European competitions.

Manchester City have scored nine goals in their three European games against Sevilla and won the reverse fixture by a comfortable 4-0 margin.

Sevilla are winless in their last three UEFA Champions League matches against Manchester City and have only faced Borussia Dortmund on more occasions without a victory in the competition.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lost only two of his 13 matches against Sevilla and has seen his teams score an impressive 33 goals against the Andalusians.

Sevilla are winless in their last seven group-stage games against English teams in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such victory coming against Arsenal in 2007.

Manchester City have won 26 of their 32 home games in the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola - the highest home-win percentage for any manager that has managed at least 20 games in the competition's history.

Manchester City vs Sevilla Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on achieving success in Europe this season. With Erling Haaland a doubt this week, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez will need to step up and shoulder the goalscoring burden on Wednesday.

Manchester City @ManCity



Highlights A sensational free-kick from KDB seals the win at Leicester!Highlights A sensational free-kick from KDB seals the win at Leicester! 👑Highlights 📺👇 https://t.co/i7CeFW5xYT

Sevilla have endured an abysmal season so far and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Manchester City have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Sevilla

Manchester City vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Phil Foden to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes