Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea : 5 Talking Points

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United faced Chelsea at Old Trafford to kick off their Premier League season and the Red Devils won the game 4-0. For Manchester United, Marcus Rashford scored two goals, while Anthony Martial and Daniel James got one each.

In the first half of the match, Chelsea started stronger as Tammy Abraham hit the post and Mason Mount drew out a save from David de Gea. United took the lead though as Rashford won a penalty against the run of play and converted it.

The home side looked more comfortable after the first goal and started dominating possession. Towards the end of the half, Emerson struck the post and Chelsea went into the second half trailing United by a goal.

In the second half of the match, Chelsea started stronger but United again picked the Blues out on the counter as Martial doubled the hosts' advantage and minutes after that, Rashford scored again to kill the game. United weren't done though as substitute Daniel James scored on his Premier League debut for his new club.

All in all, it was a pretty entertaining game of football and in this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka is already a fan favorite

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

When Manchester United splashed out around £50m for a young right-back in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, many questions were raised about the fee but those have been answered brilliantly by the youngster.

Throughout pre-season and now against Chelsea, he showed his tremendous capability of making successful tackles and not letting an attacker go past him.

At one instance in the first half, Chelsea were counter-attacking with Ross Barkley and Wan-Bissaka made a tremendous sliding challenge, showing his tackling quality and that earned him a huge round of applause from Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has already started having influence on this United side and Solskjaer would be delighted by the way the young Englishman has fit into the team.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



100% final third pass accuracy

100% aerial duels won

86% pass accuracy

6 tackles won

3 interceptions

2/4 take-ons won

0 fouls committed

0 goals conceded



Welcome to Old Trafford, AWB. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/5Ep4pxy3Qs — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 11, 2019

