Manchester United 5(7)-4(6) Olympique Lyonnais: Red Devils player ratings as Old Trafford bears witness to glorious back and forth

Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais played out one of the contenders for game of the season at Old Trafford in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal clash (April 17). In a game that saw nine goals scored in 120 minutes of football, the Red Devils edged to victory to give their beleaguered fans something to believe in in the final games of their campaign.

The hosts scored in the 10th minute after Alejandro Garnacho set up Manuel Ugarte with a cut-back in the box. Manchester United scored their second just before half-time through Diogo Dalot, who was set up by Harry Maguire, to give them a comfortable lead at the break.

Lyon began their fight back in the 71st minute after Corentin Tolisso headed in an Alexandre Lacazette assist. The French side drew level six minutes later through Nicolas Tagliafico, but Tolisso picked up a second yellow in the 89th minute to see his side head into extra time with 10 men.

Rayan Cherki gave the visitors the lead for the first time in the match in the 104th minute before Lacazette went from provider to goalscorer in the 109th minute after he converted from the spot. Casemiro then took the game by the scruff of the neck in the final six minutes. He won a spot kick that Bruno Fernandes converted in the 114th minute before setting up first Kobbie Mainoo (120') and then Harry Maguire (120+1') to wrap up a fabulous game.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

There can be little praise given to a keeper who concedes four goals in the game. The Manchester United shot stopper made five saves in 120 minutes on the pitch.

Leny Yoro - 7.5/10

The young French defender was solid for the Red Devils on the night. He made nine recoveries, won three tackles, and six of 11 duels in a fine performance.

Harry Maguire - 9/10

The English defender was one of the best Manchester United players in the close-fought victory over Olympique Lyonnais. He provided an assist and scored the winning goal in a glorious performance in which he won four of six duels.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

The Moroccan defender performed well for the Red Devils before he was withdrawn at half-time. He completed 22 of 25 passes and won two of his three duels.

Patrick Dorgu - 7/10

The Danish defender had a decent game for Manchester United against Lyon at Old Trafford. He won three tackles and six of 10 duels in 100 minutes on the pitch.

Diogo Dalot - 8.5/10

The Portuguese defender had an impressive game at Old Trafford. He scored his side's second goal and won five of his 10 duels.

Casemiro - 9.5/10

The former Real Madrid star was the difference between defeat and victory for Manchester United against Lyon at Old Trafford. He won the most duels in the game (nine), created four chances, and provided the two assists that gave the hosts the win.

Manuel Ugarte - 8/10

The Uruguayan midfielder had a fine game for the hosts and scored the opening goal in the nine-goal thriller at Old Trafford. He completed 25 of 26 passes, made five recoveries, and won four of nine duels.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

The Argentine star had a good game for the Red Devils at Old Trafford. He assisted Manuel Ugarte for the opening goal and completed the most dribbles (four) while managing the fewest touches of any player to play for more than 90 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

The Manchester United captain was top quality as he often is, against Olympique Lyonnais. He was the most fouled player (4), struck the woodwork once, and scored from the penalty spot to help his side half their deficit in the second half of extra time en route to the dramatic win.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

The Danish striker was poor for the Red Devils at Old Trafford. He managed just 28 touches in 86 minutes and failed to attempt a shot against Lyon.

Manchester United substitutions

Luke Shaw - 6/10

The English defender came on at half-time and did not have his best game for the hosts. He committed a foul that led to a penalty for the visitors, but completed 22 of 24 passes.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7.5/10

The English star came on in the 86th minute and was solid for Manchester United at Old Trafford. He scored his side's fourth goal to draw the match level and won the two duels he entered.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

The former Chelsea man came on for the final 33 minutes of the game and was decent for the hosts en route to their famous victory. He won four of five duels and won one tackle.

Harry Amass - 6/10

The English defender came on for the game's final minutes and gave a good account of himself before his side snatched the famous win.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

The Danish midfielder came on for the final minutes of The Red Devils' win at Old Trafford. He won the one duel he entered, completing 14 of 16 passes.

