Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig: 5 Talking Points as a Marcus Rashford hat-trick floors visitors| UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United came into their second game of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League on the back of a brilliant win in their opener against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris last week. They continued their rampant form against RB Leipzig, putting five unanswered goals past the Bundesliga leaders in a dominating performance.

Mason Greenwood provided the lead to the home side as Manchester United went to the break with a slender 1-0 advantage. However, in the second half, the floodgates opened as the Red Devils, who scored four more past the bedazzled visitors.

After coming on for Greenwood, Marcus Rashford scored a quickfire brace midway through the second half to effectively end the game as a contest. Anthony Martial then scored from the spot three minutes from time. But there was still time for Rashford to complete his first Manchester United hat-trick as the 22-year-old provided the gloss on a glittering performance from the Red Devils.

With two wins in as many games in a tough group that also contains last season's finalists Paris St. Germain, Manchester United look good to qualify for the knockout rounds. They are not there yet, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be mighty pleased with his side who put the high-flying German visitors to the sword.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 talking points from the game between Manchester United and Leipzig.

#5 Manchester United are a different team when Solskjaer's job is on the line

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

After a rocky start to their Premier League campaign, where they lost to Crystal Palace and Brighton before suffering a heavy defeat against Jose Mourinho's Spurs at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on the brink of getting the sack.

However, Manchester United have turned their form around in spectacular fashion to potentially save their manager's job. After beating Newcastle 4-1, Manchester United travelled to Paris and won 2-1. That was followed by a hard-fought point against Chelsea before the Red Devils put out an emphatic performance against RB Leipzig.

An in-form Manchester United now host Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The Red Devils are yet to win against a London club at home, losing two out of three, but with Mikel Arteta's men struggling, this might be their best chance to move into the top six.

#4 Harry Maguire's remontada has been impressive

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. RB Leipzig:



100% tackles won

87% pass accuracy

6 clearances

1 clean sheet



Harry Maguire has been the centre of criticism for almost a year now. While his enormous price tag doesn't help, the Englishman's form for club and country has been very inconsistent since his unfortunate summer holiday incident in Mykonos.

Regardless, Solskjaer realised the need to give his captain a break. Maguire was deservingly rewarded with a week off while his teammates prepared for the away game in France.

Maguire has since made a fabulous comeback. After putting out thumping performances against Newcastle United and Chelsea in the Premier League, he looked solid against RB Leipzig too.