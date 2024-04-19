Manchester United agree deal to appoint ex-Man City Head of Academy as new technical director 

Amid a struggling season, Manchester United have started making their plans for the 2024-25 season and have appointed Jason Wilcox as the new technical director, the club announced on Friday.

The Red Devils have agreed to a deal with Southampton and will compensate the Saints to hire Wilcox. Prior to his time with Southampton, the latter was Head of Academy of United's rivals, Manchester City.

Jason Wilcox's arrival is part of the changes that Manchester United's front office wants to make to help the team get back on track after another struggling season.

The Red Devils are out of European competitions since December and have very little chance of making it to the Top-5 in the English Premier League. Thus, their only chance to win silverware this season is in the FA Cup, where they will play Coventry this Sunday for a spot in the final.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Erik ten Hag's future with Manchester United could reportedly determine roster changes

Erik ten Hag's spot as Manchester United's boss remains in jeopardy and it appears that several players have yet to decide on their future with the club until they find out whether the Dutch manager will stay with the squad.

This is what Manchester Evening News reports, as it is still unclear whether ten Hag will return for a third year with the team. The Dutch coach took over in 2022, but it is likely that the Red Devils will pursue a new manager after the end of the season.

Per the report, the club has a lot of players on expiring contracts, who will be waiting to see what will happen with ten Hag and whether the club will move to a new direction next season. Certainly, what happens to Erik ten Hag will determine how the roster for the next season shapes up.

The English giants have been struggling lately, with just one win over their last seven league games and have dropped to seventh in the standings. The Red Devils are 13 points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the fourth spot on the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback