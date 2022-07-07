Manchester United among 4 clubs interested in signing €20m-rated ex-Barcelona star: Reports

OGC Nice center-back Jean-Clair Todibo has caught the eye of many competitive European clubs, with Manchester United also among the suitors for the former Barcelona star. The French footballer looks prepared to take the next step in his career and could consider a move away from Ligue 1 this summer.

The 22-year-old grew up and developed at French club Toulouse before signing for Barcelona in 2019. While he was contracted to the Catalans, the defender was loaned out for three loan spells to Schalke, Benfica and then Nice respectively.

During his two-year stint with the Spanish giants, Todibo made 5 appearances for the club, four of which came in La Liga and one in the Champions League. After spending the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Nice, Barcelona sold him to the French club permanently last summer for €8.5 million.

He was one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1 last season, finishing the 2021-22 campaign with 40 appearances and helping his side to a fifth-place finish. Newcastle United are also among the list of clubs interested in the player and could challenge the likes of Napoli and Manchester United for his signature.

Bruno Alemany @brunoalemany Es difícil de explicar porque es central y su equipo está sufriendo y perdiendo 2-0 en Lyon, pero Jean Claire Todibo está jugando un partidazo. Otro más. Es difícil de explicar porque es central y su equipo está sufriendo y perdiendo 2-0 en Lyon, pero Jean Claire Todibo está jugando un partidazo. Otro más.

Foot Mercato reported that the centre-back is not just attracting interest from England but from Italy and Spain as well. Napoli and Sevilla are both monitoring Todibo and have also approached Nice to discuss his transfer.

The advances made by the two clubs have been rejected by Nice, according to Foot Mercato. The French club values the former Barcelona man at €20 million and could soon start a bidding war should his suitors really get serious about signing him.

Barcelona take U-turn in midfielder's transfer saga leaving Manchester United boss frustrated

After nearly six weeks of negotiations between the Blaugrana and the Red Devils for Frenkie de Jong, it looked as if he could finally be moving to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side also agreed personal terms with the player and have reportedly agreed to pay £56m upfront and £14m in add-ons to match the Catalan club's evaluation.

However, president Joan Laporta has recently taken a U-turn which has frustrated the former Ajax manager. The Barcelona president said, via the Daily Star:

“Frenkie is not for sale. He is a Barcelona player. We don't want to transfer him."

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Joan Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is a Barça player. He is NOT for sale and we do NOT want to sell him.” 🎙️| Joan Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is a Barça player. He is NOT for sale and we do NOT want to sell him.” #fcblive 🎙️🚨| Joan Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is a Barça player. He is NOT for sale and we do NOT want to sell him.” #fcblive https://t.co/5DWOhQXOuM

De Jong was Manchester United's priority target this summer but Laporta's comments have presented a surprise roadblock for the Red Devils.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United fans seeing Frenkie de Jong's potential transfer being held up because Barcelona owe him $20M in wages 🙃 Manchester United fans seeing Frenkie de Jong's potential transfer being held up because Barcelona owe him $20M in wages 🙃 https://t.co/GBSn8NP7W2

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far