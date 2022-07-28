Manchester United and Chelsea receive transfer boost as Serie A side line up replacements for €40m-rated defender: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer as they both look to bolster their options at the back ahead of next season. According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness), both clubs have had their chances boosted after Inter began their search for a replacement for the player.

It is an open secret that Manchester United are keen to lure Denzel Dumfries to Old Trafford after Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot struggled to impress last season. Chelsea are also interested in signing the Dutchman amid rumors linking Cesar Azpilicueta away from Stamford Bridge. If the Spaniard leaves, the Blues will be left with Reece James as their only senior right-back.

footballitalia @footballitalia #FCIM #CFC #MUFC Denzel Dumfries is increasingly likely to leave Inter this summer, with Chelsea ready to battle Manchester United for the €40m Dutchman football-italia.net/chelsea-fight-… Denzel Dumfries is increasingly likely to leave Inter this summer, with Chelsea ready to battle Manchester United for the €40m Dutchman football-italia.net/chelsea-fight-… #FCIM #CFC #MUFC

As per the report, Inter are seemingly prepared to lose the defender this summer and have already begun the search for his replacement. The Nerazzurri are said to have placed a €40 million price tag on the player - a figure that Chelsea and United could easily meet.

Dumfries joined the Serie A side from Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth €13 million in the summer of 2021. The defender impressed in his debut campaign with the Serie A giants last season. He made 45 appearances across all competitions, recording five goals and seven assists to his name.

Thanks to those efforts, the Netherlands international was able to capture the attention of some big clubs across Europe. He could end up earning a big move away from the San Siro before the transfer closes this summer, with United and Chelsea interested. It remains to be seen where he'll end up plying his trade come the next campaign.

Who have Chelsea and Manchester United signed this summer?

The two Premier League giants have both made some significant moves in the transfer market so far. Chelsea made Raheem Sterling their first signing of the summer, luring him from Manchester City in a deal worth around €56 million. The Blues also strengthened their defense by signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for €38 million.

Manchester United, meanwhile, signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for around €57 million and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for €15 million. They also signed former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent and are expected to add more players to their ranks in the coming days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far