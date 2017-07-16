Reports: Manchester United close to sealing deal for Premier League star

Real Madrid fans will be following this transfer story very closely!

Manchester United think he will be the ideal man to replace De Gea

What’s the story?

Manchester United are closing in on sealing a £30 million deal for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. According to reports in the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are looking at Kasper Schmeichel as a replacement for David De Gea after Real Madrid have been linked with a fresh move for the Spaniard. United insiders believe that a bid from Los Blancos is imminent and a deal close to £60 million could be worked out as the two clubs prepare to meet for a pre-season friendly in the US.

Kasper Schmeichel’s dad Peter Schmeichel was an absolute legend at Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if his son follows the footsteps of his legendary father at Old Trafford.

In case you didn’t know...

The new ‘number1’ at Old Trafford?

Manchester United are keen to hold on to David De Gea, but the goalkeeper himself wants a move to the Spanish champions and a world record bid of £60 million (for a goalkeeper) could convince the Red Devils to sell their man. The Spaniard was very close to sealing a deal in 2015 before it fell through famously because of a fax machine but, Madrid are determined to land their long-term target especially after Donnarumma signed a new contract with AC Milan.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have already begun their pre-season trip and Jose Mourinho’s plan for the next season are in full swing. The Portuguese manager usually likes to get business done as early as possible and should De Gea move, he has already earmarked Schmeichel as the ideal replacement.

The Danish goalkeeper recently signed a five year deal with the 2015/16 Premier League Champions, although the player’s insistence to play at Old Trafford could see a fee of £30 million sufficient to land the talented goalkeeper. Should Schmeichel be sold, the Foxes are reportedly looking at £22 million 6feet 7 inches Gent goalkeeper Kalinic to take charge between the sticks at the King Power Stadium.

Author’s take

While Manchester United will undoubtedly miss De Gea should he choose to make a move to Real Madrid, Kasper Schmeichel could prove to be an able replacement for the Spaniard. The 30-year-old has been consistently good in the last few seasons and a fee of £30 million is reasonable for a goalkeeper of his calibre.