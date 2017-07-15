Real Madrid considering shocking player swap deal for Manchester United superstar and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 15th July, 2017

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 15 Jul 2017, 21:21 IST

Jose Mourinho is not willing to let go of his superstar goalkeeper

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. It has been yet another day of surprises and tension in the world of football. We’ll let you get to the bottom of it in the latest transfer roundup from around the globe.

Premier League

At 29 years of age, Higuain is not getting any younger

Chelsea make £88m bid for Higuain and £65m bid for Aubameyang

In one of the biggest stories of the day, Tuttosport (via The Metro) has reported that Chelsea have made a whopping £88m bid for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentinian has been in top form in the last two seasons and hence Chelsea are bound to have their bid rejected. At 29, Higuain doesn’t look like the long term replacement that Antonio Conte’s side need.

Chelsea have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Daily Mirror are reporting that Chelsea are very close to securing the services of the striker for a fee of £65m.

Chelsea have also been linked with Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata after seeing Romelu Lukaku move to Manchester United.

Liverpool to make another offer for Naby Keita; also interested in Andy Robertson

Sky sources report that Liverpool are ready to make a fresh offer in the region £65 million to sign Naby Keita. The Anfield outfit have had one of their earlier bids worth £57m rejected recently by RB Leipzig who are determined to keep the Guinea international.

Sky sources also claim that Liverpool are closing in on Hull's 23-year-old left-back, Andy Robertson. The deal will reportedly cost Liverpool around £8m. Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in a left-back to provide competition for an ageing James Milner who was playing on the left flank for almost the entirety of last season.

Arsenal in race for Nemanja Matic

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are keen on bringing Nemanja Matic to the Emirates. Chelsea have given Matic permission to miss pre-season preparations and stay back to complete his move away from Stamford Bridge.