Manchester United fans on Twitter slam the club for letting go of Ander Herrera

Manchester United lets Ander Herrera go.

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera confirmed his departure from Manchester United, with a heartfelt video goodbye message posted today in the club's official Twitter handle.

He spoke with great passion about his time at the club and acknowledge the rich history of the Red Devils that he got to be a part of:

"A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything. I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history. Every time I represented this club in every game in wins and losses even when I couldn’t help from the grass I understood what this club means. I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I have played with this jersey. Because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honour. Thanks for these five amazing years!”

Herrara brought to an end his 5-year career at United, having won an FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League in his time with the Red Devils. The 2016-17 season Matt Busby Manchester Untied Player of the Year is expected to join French champions Paris Saint=Germain.

After arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, he quickly became a fan favorite with his lung-bursting displays in midfield and his passionate gameplay.

I could never express enough gratitude 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/wwqNHFnXE1 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 11, 2019

Herrara was a key component of the short but significant resurgence United had this season with Solskjaer's appointment as interim manager. The 29-year-old Spanish international box-to-box midfielder contributed 3 goals and 3 assists this season having started on 16 games since he was largely not favoured during Mourinho's ill fated tenure at Old Trafford.

Fans on Twitter are slamming the United management for letting go of their only 'passionate' player while offering new deals to the likes of Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

Herrera: "I know I am not English and I am not from Manchester, but I really love this club.”



Thank you and good luck with everything @AnderHerrera. You will always be a red.



❤️👊🏼🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QtiilWhHyR — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 11, 2019

This picture is painful. It hurts. pic.twitter.com/QengbuNgBb — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) May 11, 2019

Dont forget mcsauce!! He always brings his heart out! But herrera is just heartbreaking... — Daniel nilsson (@Danne035) May 11, 2019

Ander, we love you. Thank you for absolutely everything. You wore that shirt with pride every time you played and we will never forget that. Good luck wherever you end up next. You deserve the best mate. 🇾🇪👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/LmGj3JdOgf — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 11, 2019

That’s it lads, keep paying Alexis £500K a week and let one of our best midfielders leave for free. Great work. — Tommy miles (@tasm94) May 11, 2019

This is Heartbreaking ! We let go of the ONLY passionate player we have in our team , whereas we keep bunch of idiots (actually extend their contracts ) ! Really sad day !



Ander u are one of the BEST players on and off the PITCH ! BEST OF LUCK ❤ @AnderHerrera #mufc — Nataly Antar (@nataly_antar7) May 11, 2019

Ed Woodward had one job — Nik (@CreativeMartial) May 11, 2019

Contracts to jones young and smalling, but not this guy smh — Dougs⚽️🔰 (@DougieSaunders7) May 11, 2019