Reports: Manchester United set to finalise signing of £40m midfielder next week

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not messing about in the transfer window

Jose Mourinho is set to be reunited with Chelsea star Nemanja Matic

What’s the story?

Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Chelsea star Nemanja Matic before the end of the week according to reports in ESPN. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was one of Mourinho’s favourite players at Chelsea and now he could soon be reunited with his former manager at Old Trafford.

United were said to be pursuing Tottenham star Eric Dier. However, since Tottenham are reluctant to sell any of their players, the Portuguese manager has turned his attention towards his former club, Chelsea. The Blues themselves are closing in on signing Monaco star Bakayoko and this could see them agree to a £40m transfer of Matic to Manchester United.

In case you didn’t know...

United bound?

Jose Mourinho has added only one player to his squad so far (Victor Lindelof) and it is reported that the Portuguese manager wants to strengthen his squad as soon as possible. The midfielder role has been earmarked as a key area in this transfer window and the addition of Matic will add some much-needed quality and depth to the United squad.

The Serbian had a solid season under Antonio Conte making 40 appearances in all competitions. Mourinho is said to be a huge fan of Matic’s style of play and could use him in the defensive midfielder position to free up Paul Pogba.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have just experienced their worst ever season in the Premier League, finishing sixth with the least amount of wins they have managed in an EPL season. With Michael Carrick at the wrong side of 30, the Portuguese manager sees Matic as the perfect long-term replacement.

Also, with both Matic and Herrera in the team, Pogba will be given the license to bomb forward and wreak havoc against opposing defences making this £40 million deal looking like a bargain in the end.

Author’s take

Nemanja Matic is undoubtedly a top quality midfielder and his signing will definitely prove to be a shrewd acquisition for Jose Mourinho’s side. The Serbian has experience of playing at the very top level and he was arguably at his best under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United should definitely not hesitate to give Chelsea the £40 million asking price and should complete the deal for the Serbian midfielder as soon as possible.

