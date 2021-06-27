Manchester United make 18-year-old wonderkid their top target this summer — Reports

Manchester United have made French prodigy Eduardo Camavinga their priority target this summer, as per RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Camavinga has long been tipped as one of the stars of the next generation of footballers. At just 18, he is a senior France international and has impressed profoundly with his displays for Rennes.

The report states that Manchester United have formalised their interest in Camavinga, who is believed to be one of their top targets in midfield. The Red Devils will speak with the player's entourage next week and will try to convince the player to move to England.

However, it has also been stated that Camavinga would prefer to stay in France, where he has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain. Les Parisiens have been rumoured to be leading the chase for the 18-year-old for quite some time now. However, they are reportedly waiting for Rennes' price demands to drop before making a move for him.

Rennes previously demanded PSG to pay a sum of €100m for the Manchester United target. Mauricio Pochettino's men deemed this to be too high a price and continue to monitor his progress.

Camavinga made 35 appearances in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season, amounting to just over 2400 minutes. Apart from Manchester United, he's also been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last year or so.

However, Los Blancos currently appear to be focused on trying to lure long-term target Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Camavinga the latest addition to Manchester United's midfield puzzle

While a move for Camavinga could make a lot of sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, there remains a fair bit of uncertainty over their midfield. Paul Pogba's future is up in the air, and he could potentially leave on a free transfer come summer.

The 28-year-old has just a year left on his current deal, and there has been no indication so far that he will sign an extension. With the likes of PSG, Juventus, and Real Madrid linked with his signature, Manchester United could lose their star man.

Elsewhere, there have been rumours linking Donny van de Beek with an exit from Old Trafford as well. After a thoroughly underwhelming debut campaign in England, the Dutchman could be on the way out of the club as well, per reports.

Given this scenario, Manchester United's interest in Camavinga is understandable. However, if neither Pogba nor Van de Beek leaves this summer, it remains to be seen if they will still be interested in the 18-year-old.

