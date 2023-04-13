Manchester United need other stars to step up against Sevilla in Rashford’s absence

Manchester United's adventure in the UEFA Europa League will continue on Thursday (April 13) when they host Sevilla in the quarterfinal first leg at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already faced three Spanish teams in the competition and this will be their sixth straight game against La Liga opposition in this season's Europa League. Having taken down Barcelona and Real Betis in the knockout playoffs and last 16, respectively, United need to navigate their way into the semifinals.

While Erik Ten Hag’s side are the favourites, Sevilla have always been an Achilles Heel. The Spanish side have won their last two games against United and eliminated them from the Champions League and Europa League the last time the two teams faced each other in both competitions.

Manchester United will miss the in-form Rashford

Manchester United can take delight in the fact that Sevilla are enduring poor domestic form, but not having Marcus Rashford for this game is surely a big blow.

The 25-year-old has been the Red Devils’ best player this season and their top scorer with 28 goals. The club confirmed on Wednesday that he will be “missing a few games” after sustaining a groin injury against Everton in the Premier League win at the weekend.

Take Rashford’s goals out of this Manchester United team, and you will have a side that can’t hurt opponents. His absence, therefore, means Ten Hag must set up his team in a different way to exploit Sevilla’s weaknesses.

The Dutchman has other options to rely on, including Jadon Sancho, Antony and Antony Martial, but none offers the pace, directness or goal threat of Rashford. Moreo ev, all three have been largely inconsistent.

Time for other players to step up

In every grim situation, though, there's an opportunity to be grabbed, and Rashford’s injury gives other attackers in the team a chance to shine.

Antony has blown hot and cold since arriving from Ajax, while Sancho has failed to reproduce the form that made Manchester United spend big to bring him to Old Trafford.

Martial’s case isn’t far from the aforementioned duo, having also been blighted by injuries for much of the season. However, all three players must step up and prove their mettle on Thursday.

“We have a squad. We have squad depth and we can replace (Rashford). Of course when players fell away, (we can) bring in other qualities into the team and as a team you have to adjust,” Ten Hag told Manutd.com ahead of the game. Maybe go a little bit different, but still we know what we have to do. We have to win games, and we want to win in an adventurous and proactive way.”

Rashford has been Manchester United’s most consistent forward this season, so his absence creates a huge void to be filled. That leaves Ten Hag with no option but to call on his other attackers and Antony, Martial, Sancho or whoever gets the nod against Sevilla must rise to the occasion.

