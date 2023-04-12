Manchester United vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2023

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with a round of quarterfinal matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Red Devils eased past Everton by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester United vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an excellent record against Manchester United in European competitions and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other team ending in a draw.

Sevilla have won progressed from their last eight knockout games against English teams in European competitions, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Leicester City in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United are the second time after Leeds United in the 2000-01 season to face four teams from the same country in European competitions in a single season.

Sevilla are winless in their last 11 games away from home in Europe and have lost their last three such matches - their worst record in this regard since 2016.

Bruno Fernandes has managed 13 goals and 14 assists in European competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Sevilla Prediction

Manchester United have been in impressive form this season and have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag this season. Marcus Rashford has been in sensational form this season and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Sevilla have struggled to make their mark this week and will need to be at their best going into this game. Manchester United have been the better team this season and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Sevilla

Manchester United vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

