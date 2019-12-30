Manchester United News: Anthony Martial's wife opens up on Frenchman's struggles under Jose Mourinho

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has always been viewed as the future of Manchester United's attack. The French international, however, has had to ensure his fair share of struggles in his time with the Red Devils, most notably under former manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese has been criticised for numerous things in his long and illustrious career, and the inability to help nurture young talents has most certainly been one of the biggest accusations that have been thrown at him.

Mourinho was at the helm of Old Trafford for roughly 2 and a half years during which Martial featured a total of 106 times, scoring a mere 27 goals and setting up a further 18 during this period.

Jose Mourinho

Melanie Da Cruz, the wife of the 24-year-old Martial, has now opened up on the struggles that the winger faced while the former Chelsea boss was in charge in an interview with L'Equipe, as reported by Marca. She said,

During our first two years together in Manchester, it was difficult because Jose Mourinho didn't count on him.

Anthony (Martial) goes silent in these situations. We were watching our man fall. I was having such a bad time that I stopped going to certain events to avoid being around the coach.

She also remarked that the former AS Monaco man didn't want her to express her strong views about the Champions League-winning manager on social media, saying, "Anthony didn't want me to."

The Frenchman has enjoyed a great career so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having scored 10 goals and registering 3 assists in 19 games in all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.