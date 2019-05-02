Manchester United news: Antonio Conte anticipating United job

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

What's the story?

Several reports suggest that Italian tactician Antonio Conte is waiting for an offer from Manchester United before agreeing to another job. United's form has taken a nosedive since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as the permanent manager in March, and the Red Devils could be on the lookout for a new boss.

In case you did not know...

Conte left Chelsea in 2018 after failing to qualify for the Champions League, despite winning the FA Cup. He won the Premier League in his first season at Stamford Bridge. Conte made his system of playing three centre-backs prominent in English football.

The Italian manager is one of the world's most sought after managers due to his tactical proficiency. The 49-year-old assembled a serial-winning Juventus squad which have dominated the Serie A.

The heart of the matter...

The ex-Juventus manager was one of the candidates to succeed Jose Mourinho at United. But United's hierarchy hired Solskjaer on an interim basis, and were impressed by his vision of taking the club forward and connect with the fans.

Solskjaer's immaculate planning was rewarded as he got the job on a permanent basis, signing a three-year deal with the club in late March.

The priority of United was to restore their identity and rebuild the club based on their principles of play under Sir Alex Ferguson. And Solskjaer, the baby-faced assassin, knew the club inside-out.

Conte failed to grab the vacant hot seat because of his defensive approach as United wanted to bring the traditional, attacking football back at Old Trafford.

But with United struggling in recent games, Conte has once again been linked with the Premier League giants.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Conte is hired by Manchester United, with the Italian linked with replacing Claudio Ranieri at AS Roma at the end of the season. Inter Milan are also looking into the prospect of luring the ex-Chelsea boss.