Manchester United news: Ex-defender Rio Ferdinand slams Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala

What's the story?

Manchester United legend and former centre-back Rio Ferdinand took a dig at Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala, slamm the superstar, following his disagreement over joining the Old Trafford outfit during the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Paulo Dybala had been linked with a move to Manchester United in the off-season. However, the 25-year-old's excessive wage demands put the Red Devils off.

The player also was on the verge of sealing a shock move to Tottenham but eventually decided to stay put at Juventus, for at least another season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Daily Star, Ferdinand, 44, claimed that the Argentine forward 'doesn't have the minerals' to play for Manchester United. He also believes that Dybala's disapproval has helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keep faith in the youngsters at his disposal. He said,

“A lot of players have declined coming to Man Utd in recent years. They’ve chosen somewhere else. But I don’t know how Dybala had the audacity to turn them down when he’s on the bench at Juventus. He needs to start playing some football. Maybe he’s thinking: ‘I want to be Champions League or I’ll sit on the bench. I’d rather do that than play at Man Utd. Well, I’m happy he didn’t come, then because you haven’t got the right minerals that I want in a Man Utd player."

He further added:

“I want someone who wants to come and thinks: ‘Man Utd need to get back to being a top team, I want to be the catalyst’. That’s the type of person you want to come through the door. Ole has gone with younger players. James and Wan-Bissaka are two young, young, young players with huge potential. They’re projects."

What's next?

Manchester United have started the 2019-20 Premier League season with a young squad. Although they can't bring on board fresh faces, the club could be looking to offload the deadwood in its ranks.

The Red Devils' next Premier League fixture is against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 20th of August.