Manchester United News: Lyon sporting director confirms the Red Devils have first option to sign Memphis Depay

Rachel Syiemlieh 13 Nov 2019, 12:56 IST

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

What's the story?

Lyon's director of football Juninho Pernambucano has confirmed that Manchester United have the first option to sign Dutch forward Memphis Depay this upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Depay left the Red Devils for Lyon back in 2017 after a dismal spell with Manchester United between 2015 and 2017. The forward only managed two goals in 33 appearances during that period, thereby prompting his £15 million switch to the French club.

The Netherlands international has netted seven goals in ten Ligue 1 appearances so far this season but his efforts have done little to help the club, as Lyon find themselves in 14th place in the league standings.

The 25-year-old, whose contract expires in 2021, has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and it is believed that he may be looking for an exit in the January transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Lyon's official website, Juninho has confirmed that United have the upper hand should Depay receive offers for his services soon.

He said, "Manchester has a priority if several clubs line up to buy it. But we have not received any offers so far. He is really happy right now in Lyon."

He added, "He deserves the armband like others. Rudi (Garcia) will soon make his decision. He is a technical leader. We will discuss an extension of contract by the end of the year."

What's next?

Depay is yet to sign a contract extension with the French giants and it remains to be seen if he will be tempted to make a switch elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window.