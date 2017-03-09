Manchester United news: Robert Lewandowski's agent rules out Old Trafford move

Manchester United were rumoured to have been interested in signing the Bayern Munich striker if the Griezmann deal falls through.

Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world

What’s the story?

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's agent has put recent speculation linking the striker to Manchester United to bed by suggesting his client is not willing to be a “plan B” at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has been a star player for the Bundesliga champions and his form at the Allianz Arena has seen the Red Devils reportedly consider signing him after the end of the season.

The Polish international’s representative Maik Barthel has, however, ruled out a move to the Premier League. When asked whether Lewandowski will be interested in completing a switch to Old Trafford, Barthel told ESPN FC, "Does any top player in the world want to be a plan B?”

In case you didn’t know...

Lewandowski came through the ranks of several Polish clubs, including Legia Warsaw, however, he failed to break into Legia’s first team, which forced him to join lower league side, Znicz Pruszków.

At Znicz Pruszków, the striker’s impressive goal scoring record of over 30 goals in less than 60 matches saw him attract interest from Lech Poznan. He grabbed the opportunity to play in Poland’s top flight with both his hands and that saw him garner the attention of top clubs across Europe, including the clubs from England.

Blackburn Rovers were close to securing Lewandowski’s signature, only for the deal to collapse due to Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano in 2010. Later that summer, he was snapped up by Borussia Dortmund. At Signal Iduna Park, the Polish attacker was the focal point of Dortmund’s attack and established himself as one of the best strikers in world football.

Lewandowski wanted to leave Dortmund in 2013, but the Bundesliga club’s refusal to allow him to leave meant that he stayed an extra year and left as a free agent a year later. In 2014, he joined Bayern Munich and is now leading their attack. His form for the Bundesliga winners has seen him being linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG.

The heart of the matter

The Independent reported that the Red Devils are not confident in signing the Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and have already started looking for alternatives as the Spanish capital club are unwilling to sanction his sale this year.

Lewandowski and AS Monaco’s teenage star Kylian Mbappe are lined up as alternatives to Griezmann. However, the former Dortmund striker’s agent has ruled out a move to Old Trafford. The Polish striker has long been linked with a move to United, even when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the club and is continued to be a rumoured target for the 20-time English champions.

The Bayern star’s goalscoring record of over 30 goals across all competitions has seen him became a target for top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United. However, his representative has now ruled out a move to Old Trafford.

What’s next?

Lewandowski’s sight will be firmly set at helping Bayern Munich retain their Bundesliga crown and also win the Champions League, after beating English side, Arsenal, in the Round of 16.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic rumoured to extend his stay at Manchester United for one more season, Manchester United may have their attacking position covered for at least one year. Lewandowski would be a fantastic addition to the Manchester United team but it seems highly unlikely that Bayern would sell their star striker in the summer.