Manchester United to turn to Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski if they miss out on Antoine Griezmann

The deal to sign Griezmann has not progressed.

by nishant.jayaram Rumours 07 Mar 2017, 11:24 IST

Lewandowski only recently signed a contract with Bayern Munich

What’s the story?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may target Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe if they fail to land Antoine Griezmann, according to the Independent. The United hierarchy are fearful that the deal to bring the Atletico Madrid star to Old Trafford may not happen and have become frustrated at the complications involved in signing the Frenchman.

In case you didn’t know...

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to land the in-form French striker for the past couple of months and there have been signs that the player is interested in a move, too. Griezmann hinted a move to Old Trafford and revealed that he spoke about the club with his compatriot, Paul Pogba, earlier last year.

Also Read: Manchester United transfer round-up: Shaw-Dier swap deal, Rudiger wants United move and more

The Frenchman’s camp have also hinted about his desire to move as latest as last month when Griezmann’s advisor said that the move would “be the ideal commercial scenario”.

Mourinho recently said that he needs 2-3 more players in the summer, one of which could be the signing of a striker as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future at the club is still not certain.

The heart of the matter

With the Griezmann deal not progressing, the worried Red Devils management has set their sights on Mbappe, who has been one of the many young players impressing in the AS Monaco team. The 18-year-old has already scored 16 goals in all competitions and has even shone at the biggest club stages of them all - the UEFA Champions League.

The teenager is being pursued by Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and a host of other big clubs, and would be available upwards of £60 million.

(Video Courtesy: IbraAlliance YouTube Channel)

Lewandowski, on the other hand, recently signed a deal and it doesn’t look like a deal to bring him to Old Trafford may happen. The Polish striker is one of the best in the business but Manchester United may have to spend silly money to entice him to move to England. But United are one of the few clubs in the world that can afford to sign him.

What’s next?

Manchester United and Mourinho will be desperate to sign a quality striker if Ibrahimovic does leave the club in the summer. The club are short of quality, experienced strikers, with the other two options up front being 19-year-old Marcus Rashford, and 21-year-old Anthony Martial – two gifted young talents, but lack consistency in front of goal.

Also Read: Rumour: Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain set to lose out on teenage star Daishawn Redan

Sportskeeda’s Take

The two shortlisted strikers have had phenomenal seasons but Lewandowski is the player that Manchester United fans would want. Mbappe has surprised and impressed pundits and fans alike this season, but it is too early to say if he can do it consistently, season after season. Lewandowski has been outstanding with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich having scored over 200 goals in his seven seasons in Germany.