Rumour: Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain set to lose out on teenage star Daishawn Redan

The 16-year-old has 19 goals in all youth competitions this season for the Ajax under-17s.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 06 Mar 2017, 19:21 IST

Daishawn Redan has been on the radar of Europe’s top clubs for quite a while now despite being only 16

What’s the story?

Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain run the risk of losing one of ‘Europe’s top talents’ in Daishawn Redan to Bundesliga disrupters, RB Leipzig. Ralph Hasenhuttl sees the 16-year-old as a valuable addition to his squad – one that could potentially participate in the Champions League next season.

Redan has been on fire this season for Ajax’s under-17s netting 19 goals in all competitions. Considered by many as one of the best talents Ajax have produced in recent years, he’s been regularly scouted by Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City as well as Unai Emery’s Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you didn’t know...

Redan is a pacy striker who’s shown excellent composure in front of goal. And given strikers are the new currency in football, someone as talented and young as him – with incredible potential – will attract all the top clubs to take notice.

Ajax are yet to give him a game with the senior side; they’re managing him well and letting him get to the top step by step. But should one of these clubs come in and bid for his services, they’ll think twice about whether or not he’s their project anymore.

The heart of the matter

RB Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga and have impressed the world of football with their style, their ruthlessness and their ability to stand up to the ‘big boys’. And with UEFA Champions League beckoning next season, Hasenhuttl is desperate to add more players to his squad.

With Europe’s top competition getting tougher and tougher by the season, the club is in deep need of adding some much-needed talent should they wish to challenge the biggest of teams from across the continent.

And Leipzig remain a side wholeheartedly interested in investing in youth. Redan will have the right team, managers and coaches to ensure he lives up to his potential. The average age of the East German side is 21 years and Redan will be amongst familiar age-group players should he choose them.

What’s next?

All the interested teams are going to have to wait till Redan turns 17 should they want him in their first-team straight away – and that doesn’t happen till February next year. Should they want to sign Redan, it’ll be for their respective youth sides.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain might all be tantalising options for a youngster that talented but the chance to work with a team that specialises in giving youth the best of platforms is likely to weigh in on his decision.