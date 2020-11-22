Manchester United News Roundup: Inter Milan interested in high-profile swap deal for Red Devils star, Anthony Martial branded 'arrogant' after latest display, and more — 22nd November 2020

Manchester United finally managed to win a home game in the Premier League after four failed attempts to do so in the ongoing campaign. The Red Devils have suffered one of their worst starts to the season in terms of their form at Old Trafford, but managed to hold on for a 1-0 win at home to West Brom after Bruno Fernandes' penalty.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men would hope that this win gives them the momentum they need ahead of a packed schedule of fixtures on the horizon, including games against Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, and other top teams. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Inter Milan want to swap Christian Eriksen for Fred

Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen

Italian giants Inter Milan have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window in exchange for Fred, as per reports. The Danish playmaker has failed to kickstart his career in Italy since his move from Tottenham Hotspur and is already said to be on the lookout for a move away from the Nerazzurri.

Speaking on his situation at the club, Inter coach Antonio Conte explained;

"[Christian] Eriksen has had many opportunities since the beginning of the year and has played more than many team-mates. When I deem it appropriate, he will play in the opening 11 or in a game in progress, otherwise I will make other decisions."

Since joining Man Utd, Fred has made more ball recoveries per 90 in the Premier League than any other outfield player with 900+ minutes.



You’ll get tired just looking at his defensive coverage. 😰 pic.twitter.com/ydzG48luOB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

Brazilian midfielder Fred has been an integral member of the first XI for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this year. Due to this, it would be unlikely for Manchester United to accept the offer for the one-time Red Devils target. Elsewhere, Inter are also considering a swap for Granit Xhaka as an alternative.

Anthony Martial branded 'arrogant' after latest display

Martial in action against West Brom

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been branded as 'arrogant' after his latest goalless display at Old Trafford by Craig Burley. The Frenchman is yet to score in a Premier League game this season, and could have broken the deadlock on a couple of occasions against West Brom, but failed to do so.

Speaking on the Red Devils striker, the former Chelsea midfielder said;

"Anthony Martial thinks he’s a better player than he is. It’s as simple as that. He’s a talent but can he carry a club of this size as a striker? You see flashes of it, but when Edinson Cavani came on, he must have said to him, 'you know you’re allowed to move and make runs?' Because he doesn’t do enough."

28 - Anthony Martial's red card against Tottenham within 28 minutes is the earliest any Manchester United player has been sent off in the Premier League at Old Trafford, with this their 16th such dismissal in the competition. Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/1uwIsrw6Zd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

"On top of that his finishing wasn’t right. I think with him there’s an arrogance that it’s just going to happen, rather than make it happen, and that’s a problem."

Martial was in superb form last year and was the highest scorer for the club across all competitions, but has, so far, failed to replicate his performances in the 2020/21 campaign.

Paul Scholes highlights Manchester United's selection problem

Both Matic and Fred started the game against West Brom

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United have been overly cautious in their team selection. The former club legend stated that the selection of too many defensive-minded players in midfield is a hindrance to their creativity after Manchester United crawled their way to a win against a winless West Brom.

Explaining what he believes to be the problem is, Scholes said;

"I think at home, where you can have a lot of the ball, I don’t think the quality is quite there for the both of them [Fred and Nemanja Matic]. Whether it’s Fred and Matic or Fred and Scott McTominay, they’re both good at sitting and controlling games of football, protecting the two centre-halves, which is really why they're playing."

Scholes continued,

"The problem is we’ve got defenders who, one-on-one, aren’t very good at defending. So we need those two sitting players to protect the back four. There's no reason why, at Old Trafford against West Brom, one holding midfielder shouldn’t be enough."

