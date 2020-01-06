Manchester United prepare offer for Wolves duo, Chelsea told transfer target not for sale and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 6th January 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's football roundup for the day! With every passing day, we are witnessing a sharp uptick in the rumours circulating widely in the media, given that it is almost a week since the January transfer window got underway.

The Premier League clubs, as usual, are being linked with some big names currently. Well, here we take a look at some of the biggest transfer news and rumours not only from the Premier League but around the world.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes Wolves duo to bolster his squad

Manchester United are desperate for some quality reinforcements in the January transfer window and have already made enquiries about a couple of Wolverhampton Wanderers' key players, Goal reports.

The Red Devils have contacted the Wolves over the availability of Mexican striker Raul Jimenez and midfielder Ruben Neves. Though all talks are still understood to be at the nascent stages.

The club has been linked with the 22-year-old Portugal international since last season and would benefit by the addition of such a talent in their ranks, while Jimenez is an option for the manager after the pursuit for Erling Halaand fell apart.

Chelsea's interest in David Alaba cut short as Bayern boss says the Austrian is not for sale

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, who has 18 months remaining on his Allianz Arena contract. But the Blues' hopes of signing the veteran defender were quashed by Bayern Munich's caretaker manager Hansi Flick, who made it clear that the Austrian was not for sale, as per Sportstar.

He told reporters at the club's training camp in Doha:

"Alaba is doing very well at centre-back at the moment. He's not for sale."

Alaba had been utilized in a centre-back role for the last few games and did well in that position. Chelsea have faced an issue on the left-hand side of their defence with Alonso and Emerson struggling with injuries and poor form.

It seems they'll have to look to other options to bolster their defence in the coming days now.

Arsenal remain interested in Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng

Arsenal under new manager Mikel Arteta have enquired about a probable transfer fee, loan possibilities and wages for Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng, according to Sky Sports.

It is understood that the player himself wants to secure a move away from the Bundesliga titans in the winter window but Bayern want at least €15 million for the 31-year-old.

Antonio Conte prefers Conte over Eriksen at Inter

Inter Milan have been linked two world-class midfielders in Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen and Barcelona's Arturo Vidal, but their current financial situation might only allow them to sign one of the two unsettled players.

Sempre Inter reports that manager Antonio Conte wants Vidal, who has previous Serie A experience in his squad, while Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta favours the move for the Dane.

