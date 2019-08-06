×
Manchester United preparing late bid for Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire gets advice from Virgil van Dijk, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 6, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
1.02K   //    06 Aug 2019, 22:53 IST

Manchester United are hoping to secure Christian Eriksen's signature before the start of the season
Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 6th August 2019. We bring you the biggest transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#4 United preparing late bid for Christian Eriksen


Christian Eriksen would be a fantastic addition to the United team
As the Paulo Dybala move fell to pieces, the Red Devils proceeded to assess other options for the midfield attacking position. United have been linked to both Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio, however, the club has not shown any inclinations to sign either of them so far this summer. But it is also clear that the club needs at least one more midfielder before the start of the new season. And the news we bring now will surely excite United fans.

The Telegraph reports that Manchester United are interested in Christian Eriksen and are seriously considering a late move for the Danish midfielder. It is understood that United's interest does not depend on Paul Pogba's future because the club believe that the two superstars can easily fit into the same team.

The Red Devils are yet to replace Ander Herrera who left for PSG at the start of the summer on a free transfer. Spurs, on the other hand, are willing to let Eriksen leave, with the Dane entering the final year of his contract. However, there has not been direct contact between the two clubs so far.

Eriksen had previously stated a desire for a new challenge ahead of the new season and there has also been contact with Real Madrid regarding a potential move. However, Zinedine Zidane's preference for Paul Pogba meant that those interests were nipped in the bud.

The London club are also ready to slash their asking price for the Denmark playmaker. Last season, Spurs quoted an asking price of £130m for Eriksen, but it is believed that he could move for far less this summer. Tottenham are also working hard to secure one of Bruno Fernandes and Giovani Lo Celso before the transfer window closes this Thursday, which could be another indication that Eriksen could leave.

Solskjaer has affirmed that Paul Pogba would remain a United player next season and is welcome to the idea of having both Eriksen and Pogba in his starting XI.

