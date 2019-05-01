×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United ready to pay world-record fee to replace Juventus target, Jose Mourinho keen to bring Barcelona star back to Inter and more Serie A news: 1 May 2019 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
409   //    01 May 2019, 12:00 IST

Jose Mourinho is the favorite candidate for Inter job
Jose Mourinho is the favorite candidate for Inter job

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some of the hottest rumours that have been waiting to be seen. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Manchester United prepare to replace De Gea with Oblak

David de Gea's future at Manchester United seems to be under doubt, following a series of underwhelming displays from the Spaniard. The 28-year-old was named in the PFA Team of the Year for 4 consecutive seasons before being replaced by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the most recent edition of the award.

De Gea has struggled to emulate his impressive display from previous seasons since his poor display against Portugal at the 2018 World Cup. Now Manchester United are reportedly willing to replace him with Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, who is also on the radar of Juventus.

Oblak is known as one of the best in the world at his position and has been the key for Atletico becoming one of the best defensive teams in Europe. The report states that the Red Devils are even set to break the world record fee for a goalkeeper by paying Oblak's €120 million release clause.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as the most likely destinations for De Gea if Manchester United are willing to part way with the star.

Mourinho eager to bring Barcelona star back to Inter

Numerous rumors have been circling around Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti for a while now. The Italian coach successfully guided Inter to secure a top four finish last season but Inter have flattered to deceive in the current campaign.

Inter did not get past the Champions League group stage, despite the club having the same number of points as Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian outfit also failed to progress in the Europa League after their disappointing result against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Now Jose Mourinho is reportedly the favorites to be the next Inter manager if Spalletti leaves. The Portuguese tactician has been without a managerial job since Manchester United sacked him last December.

The report even states that the former Real Madrid manager is keen to take Philippe Coutinho to the San Siro with him. The Brazilian star played for Inter for about 3 seasons before joining Liverpool in 2013. Coutinho has not been a regular at Barcelona this season.

Advertisement

Former AC Milan star speaks about the club's current situation

AC Milan are now set to miss their Champions League spot, following their recent disappointing results. However, Gennaro Gattuso still remains in charge for the Italian giants, despite numerous reports mentioning his possible departure from the club.

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta also shared his thoughts over the current situation at the club.

"Gattuso himself said he was disappointed that he had failed to convey his way of thinking to the players. In my opinion, his communication strategy is studied. He has been in the locker room for a year and a half and he knows his men well.

"There are few coaches in the world who can change the face of a team. 3-4 champions can change the balance of a team and, with all affection, Gattuso is not among them.

"We have to ask ourselves if his team is of greater value than that of Inter, Roma or Lazio. In my opinion, Milan has created high expectations. Milan seemed unable to withstand the pressure, from excessive euphoria to overwhelming depression.

"The management? In my opinion, the directors are too present. Leonardo, Maldini, Gazidis and Scaroni are bulky figures, with personalities that can be intimidating. They generate more anxiety than confidence."

AC Milan are currently sixth in the Serie A table with 56 points from 34 outings, three points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta with four games remaining in the season.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Inter Milan Football David De Gea Philippe Coutinho Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Real Madrid in pole position to sign Icardi for a bargain, £178 M star offered to Manchester United and more: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to snap Juventus's £120M superstar to replace Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea battle AC Milan for €80M star and more Serie A News
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Juventus offer Dybala + €20m for Inter star, Real Madrid 'seriously interested' in €150m midfielder and more: March 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo could consider leaving Juventus after Champions League exit, Inter set to smash their transfer record for Ligue 1 star and more Serie A news: 18 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid players in Serie A 
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: Inter fans mock the Old Lady for Champions League exit during Derby d'Italia
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 'agree' to sell €70m star to Juventus, Manchester United offer triple wage for Juve target and more Serie A news: 16 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi left out of Opta's Serie A team of 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer 2 players + €40 million for top Manchester United target, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Barcelona star at Juventus and more Serie A news: 23 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BOL EMP
3 - 1
 Bologna vs Empoli
FT ROM CAG
3 - 0
 Roma vs Cagliari
FT INT JUV
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Juventus
FT FRO NAP
0 - 2
 Frosinone vs Napoli
FT SPA GEN
1 - 1
 SPAL vs Genoa
FT CHI PAR
1 - 1
 Chievo vs Parma
FT SAM LAZ
1 - 2
 Sampdoria vs Lazio
FT TOR MIL
2 - 0
 Torino vs Milan
FT ATA UDI
2 - 0
 Atalanta vs Udinese
FT FIO SAS
0 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Sassuolo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us