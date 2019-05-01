Manchester United ready to pay world-record fee to replace Juventus target, Jose Mourinho keen to bring Barcelona star back to Inter and more Serie A news: 1 May 2019

Jose Mourinho is the favorite candidate for Inter job

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some of the hottest rumours that have been waiting to be seen. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Manchester United prepare to replace De Gea with Oblak

David de Gea's future at Manchester United seems to be under doubt, following a series of underwhelming displays from the Spaniard. The 28-year-old was named in the PFA Team of the Year for 4 consecutive seasons before being replaced by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the most recent edition of the award.

De Gea has struggled to emulate his impressive display from previous seasons since his poor display against Portugal at the 2018 World Cup. Now Manchester United are reportedly willing to replace him with Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, who is also on the radar of Juventus.

Oblak is known as one of the best in the world at his position and has been the key for Atletico becoming one of the best defensive teams in Europe. The report states that the Red Devils are even set to break the world record fee for a goalkeeper by paying Oblak's €120 million release clause.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as the most likely destinations for De Gea if Manchester United are willing to part way with the star.

Mourinho eager to bring Barcelona star back to Inter

Numerous rumors have been circling around Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti for a while now. The Italian coach successfully guided Inter to secure a top four finish last season but Inter have flattered to deceive in the current campaign.

Inter did not get past the Champions League group stage, despite the club having the same number of points as Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian outfit also failed to progress in the Europa League after their disappointing result against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Now Jose Mourinho is reportedly the favorites to be the next Inter manager if Spalletti leaves. The Portuguese tactician has been without a managerial job since Manchester United sacked him last December.

The report even states that the former Real Madrid manager is keen to take Philippe Coutinho to the San Siro with him. The Brazilian star played for Inter for about 3 seasons before joining Liverpool in 2013. Coutinho has not been a regular at Barcelona this season.

Former AC Milan star speaks about the club's current situation

AC Milan are now set to miss their Champions League spot, following their recent disappointing results. However, Gennaro Gattuso still remains in charge for the Italian giants, despite numerous reports mentioning his possible departure from the club.

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta also shared his thoughts over the current situation at the club.

"Gattuso himself said he was disappointed that he had failed to convey his way of thinking to the players. In my opinion, his communication strategy is studied. He has been in the locker room for a year and a half and he knows his men well.

"There are few coaches in the world who can change the face of a team. 3-4 champions can change the balance of a team and, with all affection, Gattuso is not among them.

"We have to ask ourselves if his team is of greater value than that of Inter, Roma or Lazio. In my opinion, Milan has created high expectations. Milan seemed unable to withstand the pressure, from excessive euphoria to overwhelming depression.

"The management? In my opinion, the directors are too present. Leonardo, Maldini, Gazidis and Scaroni are bulky figures, with personalities that can be intimidating. They generate more anxiety than confidence."

AC Milan are currently sixth in the Serie A table with 56 points from 34 outings, three points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta with four games remaining in the season.