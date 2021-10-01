Manchester United's possible starting XI for Premier League game against Everton

Manchester United were in trouble against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League when the visitors took the lead.

The hosts won the game by scoring a dramatic injury-time winner. But the performance has not raised the confidence of Manchester United fans. Despite boasting world-class players, United continue to be inconsistent and do not look like a coherent side.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure. Speaking about the pressure, Solskjaer said: "That pressure is a privilege. To work in this environment, you have to embrace the pressure. I have been backed. It seems we are sticking to the plan. But we are in a results business, we are here to win. I am here to win".

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to get things right. After a poor result against Aston Villa in the league, the game against Everton on Saturday is an extremely important one.

On that note, here's a look at Manchester United's possible starting XI for their Premier League game against Everton.

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Manchester United vs Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

David de Gea has been sensational this season so far. After some sub-par performances in recent seasons, the goalkeeper has bounced back strongly.

De Gea has often kept Manchester United in multiple games this season with his incredible saves. The Spain international has looked motivated and confident, and he has clearly worked hard during the pre-season.

His crucial penalty save against West Ham United springs to mind, as do his performances against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and more recently, Villarreal.

David de Gea's performances have earned him strong support from Manchester United fans.

There was intense discussion last season about who should be the no.1 for Manchester United. De Gea, on current form, though, is comfortably ahead of Dean Henderson. The 30-year old's ball-distribution skill has improved as well.

