5 best U-27 players in world football right now (2021)

Some of the best players in world football continue to light up stadiums on a consistent basis with their excellent performances.

More and more teams are promoting young players to reduce the average age of their squads. Many world-class players are currently 27 or under, and there are a lot of them in the game at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the five best U-27 players in the game now:

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount has become a key player for club and country

Chelsea's academy continues to produce gifted young stars on a regular basis, but very few manage to make it to the first team. Mason Mount and Reece James are among a select few, though.

Mount, in particular, has come a long way since breaking into the Chelsea first team under Frank Lampard in the 2019-20 season.

Lampard and England manager Gareth Southgate were initially criticised for picking Mount consistently. But the arrival of Thomas Tuchel has changed the narrative about Mount.

Tuchel has made Mount a key player in the Chelsea project, and the 22-year old has not disappointed. Technically gifted and extremely versatile, Mount was Chelsea's Player of the Year last season.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes just turned 27, so he manages to sneak into this list. The midfielder has barely put a foot wrong since his arrival at Manchester United in January 2020.

He has played a key role in elevating Manchester United back to the elite. The Portugal international is a highly energetic, creative midfielder who has led by example. His drive and determination has proved to be infectious, and his transfer and impact has been compared to that of Eric Cantona.

The 27-year-old is well on his way to achieving legendary status at the club. If Fernandes helps Manchester United to major trophies, he could stake his claim as one of the best players in the game.

