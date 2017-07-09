Reports: Manchester United set to beat Chelsea again in race to sign midfielder

After Romelu Lukaku, United are set to sign another player right from under Chelsea's nose

Conte will not at all be pleased with the latest transfer developments

What’s the story?

Manchester United have all but confirmed the signing of Chelsea’s primary transfer target Romelu Lukaku and it now looks like the Premier League champions will be thwarted by Red Devils once again in the transfer market; this time for Monaco’s defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. According to reports in The Sun (via Daily Mail), Chelsea’s move for Bakayoko has stalled as Monaco are frustrated with Chelsea’s slow business and want to tie up the deal as soon as possible.

Also, Mourinho has prioritised signing a defensive midfielder and since the move for Chelsea star Nemanja Matic has hit a roadblock, Manchester United are ready to swoop in once again and tie up the deal for Bakayoko as soon as possible.

In case you didn’t know...

Bakayoko was in fine form for Monaco in the 2016/17 season

Chelsea have seen their transfer plans fall apart in the last few weeks. Moves for Alex Sandro, Romelu Lukaku and Tiemoue Bakayoko all seemed to be completed, but now none of the deals look like getting across the line. Manchester United moved in quickly to sign Lukaku from right under Chelsea’s nose and it could happen once again with the talented Frenchman.

Conte is said to be furious with the Chelsea board and this news will only infuriate the Italian tactician further.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho usually likes to get his business done early and after the signing of Victor Lindelof and the impending arrival of Romelu Lukaku, the Portuguese tactician has now set his eyes on a world-class defensive midfielder.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with Matic while the Blues were almost certain of signing Bakayoko, but now latest developments mean that the Europa League champions are themselves close to completing the deal for the highly rated 22-year-old.

The arrival of Bakayoko will also free up Paul Pogba and allow the Manchester United star to play with more freedom and provide telling contributions in the attacking third of the pitch.

Bakayoko’s move to Chelsea seemed so close to completion that there were plenty of videos already welcoming him to Stamford Bridge!

Author’s take

Manchester United really need to strengthen their midfield and the addition of Bakayoko will certainly add some quality and depth to the squad. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be desperate that they do not let another target slip through their hands and join the Red Devils.

This transfer saga is proving to be extremely interesting although according to reports, United are more favoured than Chelsea to tie up a deal for the talented 22-year-old defensive midfielder.