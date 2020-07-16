Manchester United set to strengthen midfield with £45m target and free agent

Manchester United are set to strengthen further with two new recruits in the middle of the park, according to reports. The former EPL champions are still uncertain about Paul Pogba's long-term future at the club and have kept various options open.

Reports from Spain suggest that Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be on his way to the EPL to join Manchester United. The Spaniard has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and is reportedly on the lookout for a new challenge. His expiring contract could make it a feasible operation to bring him to the EPL.

Jeff Hendrick, who is currently without a club after refusing to extend his contract with EPL club Burnley, is also being eyed by Manchester United. The Ireland international could be a tempting transfer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given his experience and status of a free agent.

EPL giants Manchester United set for midfield reinforcements

Thiago in action for Bayern in the Champions League

Manchester United's latest midfield recruit, Bruno Fernandes, has enjoyed a surreal start to life in the EPL. His transfer from Sporting CP has been a massive hit, and Manchester United are hoping for a similar impact from future transfers. Bruno's current partner in midfield, Pogba, is yet to agree fresh terms with the Red Devils and will be out of contract in the coming year.

This uncertainty is why Thiago Alcantara has been tipped to join Manchester United by Catalan news outlet SPORT.

The former Barcelona man made headlines with a reported move to current EPL champions Liverpool being lined up. However, there has been no detailed information since, and the Reds are yet to make him an offer.

Advertisement

Should the EPL leaders fail to act on their alleged interest, Manchester United could swoop in and meet Bayern's £45m valuation of Thiago. He could provide the former EPL champions with a level of control in the build-up with his exquisite passing ability and vision.

Thiago has the highest dribble success rate of any player in Europe's top five leagues to attempt 50+ (87%):



❍ 100% take-ons completed inside his own box

❍ 100% take-ons completed inside the opposition box



Just try and get the ball off him. 💫 pic.twitter.com/KlautCYvcr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 11, 2020

Additionally, the Manchester United target is a spectacular dribbler on the ball, allowing him to breeze past players and resist the opposition's press. Even if Pogba does stay, the Spaniard can help provide a level of depth and variety in midfield that clubs can only dream of.

While Thiago is more of a silky player with the ball at his feet, Burnley's Irishman Jeff Hendrick offers Manchester United a vastly different skillset. He is a versatile player, having played in centre midfield, left/right midfield and occasionally as a stop-gap full-back for the Clarets.

Hendrick in action against Manchester United

The Ireland international is 28 and offers a vast amount of EPL experience along with his versatility. The cost of a potential operation to bring him to Manchester United will be minimal, also because the player is unlikely to demand high wages.

Should Manchester United succeed in bringing Thiago to the EPL and lure Hendrick on a free, they would be massively improving upon what is an already spectacular midfield. The former, in particular, could help Manchester United assert their dominance in the middle and help them in their hunt for EPL glory.