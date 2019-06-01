Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019

Solskjaer has set his eyes on at least 3 new attacking players.

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 31st May 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 United set huge price for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have set a huge price for Lukaku

We start today's segment with more news regarding Romelu Lukaku's impending transfer to the Serie A. With Inter Milan confirming the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new manager, one can expect things to catch pace now. The Italian reportedly has made Lukaku his number one signing and the Belgian himself is open to the move.

We revealed on 28th May that Lukaku had agreed personal terms with Inter Milan, and a deal between the clubs was pending. We had also highlighted that the biggest constraint to the deal was United's evaluation of the striker and the latest news suggests the same.

According to The Times, Manchester United have set a huge asking price for their Belgian striker. The Red Devils had paid £75m for his signature at the start of the 2017/18 campaign, but due to the add-ons in that deal, that amount has touched around £90m. As such, United are now looking to retrieve as much as possible from his sale and have set an £80m price tag to their man. Considering that the Belgian is still only 26 years old and has a proven record at both club and international level, the Red Devils feel that their evaluation of the striker is justified.

Lukaku had a decent first season, before falling out of favor under Solskjaer since the Norwegian's appointment in the 2018/19 season. The United manager is already on the lookout for a new striker this summer but is open to using Rashford as his first choice attacker.

United's asking price for Lukaku could pose a threat to the completion of the deal, as Inter might not be willing to fish out such a huge amount for their target. Lukaku had himself expressed concerns that Inter might be priced away from the deal. However, the Serie A side could be interested in a cash plus player deal too, so one can expect to hear a lot more about this saga in the next few days.

