Manchester United set to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter for £62 M, Matthijs de Ligt agrees to join Juventus with £134 M release clause and more, 27 June 2019

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Inter Milan have chased Lukaku for some time now. It is understandable that the Milan-based club have a clear ambition to end Juventus dominance in Serie A following the appointment of Antonio Conte, and Lukaku would be an essential part for them to achieve the objective.

The Red Devils are said to demand straight cash for the player, but Inter cannot afford to pay Lukaku's full price upfront. Fortunately, a recent report states that a transfer breakthrough has been made.

The Italian outfits are set to pay a total of £62 million, with £9 million for a two-season loan and obligation to buy for £53 million. The amount is considerably lower than the £75 million that Manchester United paid to Everton.

Lukaku has revealed his desire to play in Italy one day. The player's agent Federico Pastorello also confirmed that the Serie A side are pushing for a deal. However, the agent added that the transfer will still be difficult to happen.

“Yes, he’s publicly expressed his plans and desires,” Pastorello said.

"We’ll see what happens.”

“Lukaku [joining Inter] is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible. It’s not impossible, and Inter is trying hard.”

Manchester United bought the former Everton striker in 2017. However, Lukaku has struggled to justify the price tag since moving to Old Trafford. The 26-year-old scored just 12 times and failed to provide any assist from 32 league appearances. He lost his place to Marcus Rashford last season and might need to change his club to earn more game time.

