×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United set to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter for £62 M, Matthijs de Ligt agrees to join Juventus with £134 M release clause and more, 27 June 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Feature
349   //    27 Jun 2019, 20:12 IST

Manchester United could lose Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan
Manchester United could lose Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Manchester United ready to cash in on Romelu Lukaku after breakthrough

Romelu Lukaku could depart from Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku could depart from Manchester United

Inter Milan have chased Lukaku for some time now. It is understandable that the Milan-based club have a clear ambition to end Juventus dominance in Serie A following the appointment of Antonio Conte, and Lukaku would be an essential part for them to achieve the objective.

The Red Devils are said to demand straight cash for the player, but Inter cannot afford to pay Lukaku's full price upfront. Fortunately, a recent report states that a transfer breakthrough has been made.

The Italian outfits are set to pay a total of £62 million, with £9 million for a two-season loan and obligation to buy for £53 million. The amount is considerably lower than the £75 million that Manchester United paid to Everton.

Lukaku has revealed his desire to play in Italy one day. The player's agent Federico Pastorello also confirmed that the Serie A side are pushing for a deal. However, the agent added that the transfer will still be difficult to happen. 

“Yes, he’s publicly expressed his plans and desires,” Pastorello said.
"We’ll see what happens.”
“Lukaku [joining Inter] is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible. It’s not impossible, and Inter is trying hard.”

Manchester United bought the former Everton striker in 2017. However, Lukaku has struggled to justify the price tag since moving to Old Trafford. The 26-year-old scored just 12 times and failed to provide any assist from 32 league appearances. He lost his place to Marcus Rashford last season and might need to change his club to earn more game time.








1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Romelu Lukaku Matthijs de Ligt Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Juventus set to pay Matthijs de Ligt a massive salary of €15 million a season, PSG set to table mammoth €75 million bid for Milinkovic-Savic and more, 25 June 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt: Juventus compete with PSG, deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: The Old Lady has reportedly agreed personal terms with Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Juventus closing in on a €70m deal for Matthijs de Ligt, Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting with Maurizio Sarri revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Matthijs de Ligt says he does not want to join Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A News: Barcelona 'has completed' the signing of Juventus target, Juve to beat Manchester United over €100 M star and more: 7 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us