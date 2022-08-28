Manchester United could sign 4 more players before transfer deadline after agreeing Antony deal - Reports

Manchester United are expected to take their spending spree for the summer to around €250 million with the signing of Antony from Ajax, but could still do more business.

Manchester United have made four major additions their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia for a combined sum of around €142 million, while Christian Eriksen has been roped in on a free transfer.

The Red Devils have been focused on strengthening their attack in recent days, with Antony at the top of their wishlist. After seeing multiple bids turned down by Ajax, they have finally found a breakthrough in their efforts to sign the 22-year-old.

Erik ten Hag's side are said to have agreed a €100 million fee, including add-ons, for Antony. The Brazilian is thus expected to become their third most expensive signing in history, while also taking their summer spending to €242 million.

However, Manchester United do not intend to end their transfer business with Antony's signing. They could make four more signings before the transfer window closes on Thursday (September 1), according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Old Trafford outfit are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition for David de Gea. They are working on a deal to sign Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka, as per the report.

Ten Hag's side are also said to be considering signing a right-back and a midfielder before the window closes. They could possibly bring in another forward as well.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have been linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old has admitted that a move to Old Trafford remains a serious option for him.

Gakpo is thus one player the English giants could make a move for if they decide to sign another forward. However, they will be focused on getting a deal for Antony across the line for now.

Manchester United target Dubravka left out of Newcastle's matchday squad

Dubravka has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle following Nick Pope's arrival from Burnley this summer. He is thus tempted by the prospect of joining Manchester United before this week's transfer deadline.

The Slovakia international has even agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, as per reports. However, it now remains to be seen if Ten Hag's side can strike a deal with Newcastle to sign him.

Meanwhile, Dubravka was left out of the Magpies' squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers today (August 28). He missed their EFL Cup clash against Tranmere Rovers during the week due to an alleged injury.

