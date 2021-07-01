Manchester United superstar open to Paris Saint-Germain switch — Reports

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is open to a high-profile switch to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as per reports.

The French midfielder is set to enter the final year of his contract at Manchester United and could be available on a free transfer next summer. While the Red Devils don't want to lose him for free, they will be powerless to stop him from doing so.

While several reports have claimed the club intend to keep him and hope he signs a new deal, they will be encouraged by the fact that he is open to a move to Paris. The former French champions are believed to be keen to strengthen their midfield and view Pogba as an ideal option.

4 - Four of Paul Pogba's last five goals for France have come from outside the box, including each of the last three. Worldie. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DBRlh8P0dA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2021

The former Juventus man had a great season with Manchester United but has constantly been linked with an exit from the club. The Bainconeri are known to be keen admirers of their former superstar, while Real Madrid have also been mentioned.

However, should PSG want to sign Pogba, they could potentially have a free run at him this summer, with Juventus and Real Madrid currently struggling financially.

The 28-year-old is a high-profile client of Mino Raiola, an agent who has excellent ties with PSG chief Leonardo. He already has the likes of Marco Verratti and Xavi Simmons among his other clients on PSG's books and could potentially orchestrate a move for Pogba.

Paul Pogba's game by numbers for #FRA vs. #SUI:



100% tackles won

92% passing accuracy

88 touches

11 ball recoveries

5/6 take-ons completed (most)

4 chances created (=most)

3 shots

3 fouls won

1 goal

0 x dribbled past



A dazzling display for his country. pic.twitter.com/fEP63Le98T — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021

The Red Devils superstar was the star of the show during France's short-lived UEFA Euro 2020 campaign. He was arguably their best player and ran the show from the middle, and his performances will surely have boosted his stock in the transfer market.

He could be set to join Gini Wijnaldum as PSG's second midfield signing of the summer. The Liverpool man signed for Les Parisiens on a free transfer earlier this month.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Manchester United begin search for Paul Pogba replacements

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Solskjaer and co. are seemingly preparing for the possibility of Paul Pogba's departure as they've recently been linked with midfield reinforcements. Most notably, they are believed to have expressed an interest in Eduardo Camavinga of Stade Rennes.

The Frenchman, who cited Paul Pogba as his idol, is widely regarded as one of the most talented young stars of the new generation of footballers. At just 18, he has garnered interest from many of Europe's elite and has played in the UEFA Champions League as well.

France's youngest debutant in over 100 years, Camavinga has been likened to his idol Pogba and Manchester United are reportedly interested in him.

Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich has also been tipped as another replacement for Pogba.

Also read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Sai Teja